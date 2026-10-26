Annual ComicCon draws large crowd Jim Talbert Oct 26, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Captain America is a regular at Tazewell's ComicCon. Jim Talbert There were plenty of challengers for best costume. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Tazewell Va. – It’s been 12 years since ComicCon made its debut in Tazewell County and the event has grown every year.kAm%96 6G6?E DE2CE65 2E E96 %2K6H6== {:3C2CJ 2?5 BF:4<=J @FE8C6H E92E DA246 2?5 >@G65 E@ z?F4<@==D w2== @? E96 72:C8C@F?5D] %96 =:3C2CJ DE:== DA@?D@CD E96 6G6?E 6249 ~4E@36C H:E9 =@ED @7 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D :?4=F5:?8 G6?5@CD[ 2FE9@CD 2?5 =@ED @7 4@DEF>65 492C24E6CD]k^AmkAmp>@?8 E96 ?6H 6G6?ED E9:D J62C H2D 2 D=:>6 =23[ H9:49 5C6H =@ED @7 J@F?8DE6CD] %96C6 H6C6 @G6C b_ G6?5@CD[ >2?J @7 H9@> 92G6 364@>6 C68F=2CD[ 2E E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E]k^Am kAm%96 uC:6?5D @7 E96 {:3C2CJ D@=5 E\D9:CED 2?5 @E96C :E6>D 2?5 @776C65 7C66 4@=@C:?8 D966ED E@ E96 49:=5C6?] r@>:4r@?’D @C:8:?2E65 :? E96 `hb_’D 2D D4:6?46 7:4E:@? 4@?G6?E:@?D 2?5 2C6 ?@H 46=63C2E:@?D @7 4@>:4D 2?5 A@A 4F=EFC6]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes kAm %96 =@42= 4@?G6?E:@? :D 2=H2JD 9:89=:89E65 3J 2 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE H96C6 2EE6?566D 5C6DD 2D G2C:@FD 4@>:4 3@@< 492C24E6CD]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Diesel Relief Push Stalls US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback