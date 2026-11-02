Tazewell runners qualify for state Jim Talbert Nov 2, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell’s Seth Nunley qualified for the state meet and the girls team missed a state berth by three points at the Region 2D cross country meet Oct. 29.kAm%96 E@A E9C66 E62>D[ 2?5 E96 E@A 7:G6 CF??6CD ?@E @? @?6 @7 E96 E@A E9C66 E62>D[ BF2=:7:65 7@C E96 DE2E6 >66E] {632?@?[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 2?5 (:D6 r6?EC2= E@@< E96 E@A E9C66 E62> DA@ED :? E96 3@JD >66E] t=:;29 $E277@C5 2?5 |:4926= w:?6D 7C@> {66 2?5 #:586G:6H’D |2I y@9?D@? ;@:?65 }F?=6J[ H9@ H2D ?:?E9 @G6C2== 2D :?5:G:5F2= BF2=:7:6CD]k^AmkAm}2E92? (2==:? 2?5 %J pC?6J @7 (:D6 r6?EC2= 4=2:>65 E96 E@A EH@ DA@ED @G6C2== H:E9 $(s 492>A {:2> !C2EE @7 ':C8:?:2 w:89 E9:C5] x? 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E96 8:C=D’ C246]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Where to find food and drink deals for Halloween Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' kAm z2E6=J? 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Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular County celebrating school lunch week Tazewell County Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week Oct. 12–16 with the theme “Cafeteria Circus: Where Healthy Choices Ta… Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. 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