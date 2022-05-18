School Board gives approval to agriculture courses

Washington County School Board approved adding two new agriculture courses at its Monday meeting.

The high school-level courses are “Agricultural Power Systems,” which trains students how to run farm machinery, and “Applauded Agricultural Concepts,” which includes trading in food production, use of soil and pest managements on fruit trees.

These are slated to be added to the courses for the 2022-2023 academic years in a pilot program, initially, at John S. Battle High School at Bristol, Virginia.

In other business on Monday, Superintendent Brian Ratliff advised the school board that the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is still in the works while school staff wait for various reimbursements, Ratliff said.

The superintendent expects the budget to be completed by mid-June but hopes it could be complete by the next board meeting on June 6.

Also on Monday, Ratliff saluted the end of the school year. “This is an exciting week for us.” Ratliff said. “We live for these opportunities to celebrate our students.”

This week also marks graduation ceremonies:

» Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., Career and Technical Center

» Thursday, 6 p.m., Patrick Henry High School

» Friday, 6 p.m., Holston High school

» Friday, 7 p.m., John S. Battle High School

» Friday, 7:30 p.m., Abingdon High School