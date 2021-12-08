Truck drivers in demand at VHCC training program

ABINGDON, Va. — With a shortage of truck drivers reaching an all-time high throughout the country, a local community college is seeing an uptick in people who want to get behind the wheel of a big rig.

Whit Morison, a lead instructor for Ancora Education who provides Commercial Driver’s License training at Virginia Highlands Community College, said there is such a large demand for truck drivers right now that most of his students who complete the training are hired immediately.

“I have recruiters calling me wanting to talk to class members. Trucking companies are calling offering jobs,” said Morison.

According to Robert Phillips, dean of workforce training division at the college, the CDL program is not new at the college. It was started in 2016, but the college began partnering with a new company, Ancora Education, just this year. Unlike the previous training provider, the new partnership is offering students the opportunity to take the training course on weekends, an especially important advantage for people with jobs.

For students like Drizzt Johnson, taking classes on the weekend is a bonus.