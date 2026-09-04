Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:30 PM EDT Sep 4, 2026 Sep 4, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 25 mph, impacting areas through 4:30 PM EDT. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected.Affected Areas:Smyth CountySouth Central Tazewell CountySouthwestern Bland CountySouthwestern Wythe CountyNorthwestern Grayson CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailLocally heavy rain reducing visibility Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and unsecured objectsReduced visibility and ponding of water on roadwaysMinor flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage zones People are also reading… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Da'Shawn Martin's TD was a 'great moment' and now he's ready to help UVa develop its passing game Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Saltville council begins process to fill open seat US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown Safety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building if outdoorsSlow down while driving to prevent hydroplaningStay indoors during lightning, which can strike up to 10 miles away from a stormWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 4:49 PM EDT until FRI 5:45 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:45 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror’s Reasonable Doubt Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus