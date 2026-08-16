Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 12:45 AM EDT Aug 16, 2026 Aug 16, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southwest VirginiaWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 40 mph, impacting the region until 12:45 AM EDT. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.Affected Areas:Smyth CountySouthern Tazewell CountySouthwestern Bland CountyWestern Wythe CountyNorthwestern Grayson CountyLocations include Marion, Saltville, Chilhowie, Rural Retreat, Cedar Bluff, Ceres, and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphStorm moving east at 40 mph Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Hayden Panettiere, best know for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outside.Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line