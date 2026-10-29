Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 9:00 AM EDT Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Reducing Visibility in Greenbrier and New River ValleysWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for parts of West Virginia and Virginia. Visibility is significantly reduced, with conditions expected to improve by 9 AM.Affected Areas:Greenbrier Valley, West VirginiaNew River Valley, VirginiaWhat to Expect:Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less at times.Impacts:Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Safety Tips:Reduce driving speeds.Increase following distances.Use low beam headlights. People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up How did Virginia Tech football grade in its win at Clemson? Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Obama mocks Trump team’s Cheesecake Factory response Katie Zacharia believes 'Hannity,' 'Fox & Friends' appearances led to firing Katie Zacharia believes 'Hannity,' 'Fox & Friends' appearances led to firing Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Rising fuel costs halt world cruise, leaving 200 residents stranded in Cambodia Rising fuel costs halt world cruise, leaving 200 residents stranded in Cambodia