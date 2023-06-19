Trees create much of the beauty of Wassona Circle in Marion. Now, many of those trees are dying, and the Marion Town Council wants to take action to protect citizen and property safety.

Councilman Jim Barker, who also serves on the town’s tree commission, brought the matter to the council’s attention.

He noted that Wassona Circle features a significant number of silver maples and many of them are dying. Silver maples, he said, are often selected because they grow quickly. However, Barker noted, they also have a short lifespan.

Barker, who retired from the U.S. Forest Service, requested that the trees in the area be assessed and that any that are dead or may pose a threat be removed. With the wind and ice storms the region has been experiencing, he said, their removal would make the area safer.

Barker also proposed replacing the removed trees with another species such as redbud, dogwood, or white oak. He also asked citizens for their input on the type of trees that should be planted there. He did say he’d like any tree species planted to be one that’s a native to Virginia.

Councilman Avery Cornett agreed about the risk, noting that he lives in the area and that during every storm limbs are falling.

The council approved undertaking the assessment.

The town owns the land that makes up the interior area of Wassona Circle. Town Manager Bill Rush noted that the town might be able to work out an agreement for the tree removal that could be extended to the private land owners if they choose to take part.

According to Marion Town Council minutes, a Wassona Park Restoration Project was undertaken in late 2010. With the approval of the town council, in November 2010, the tree commission sent letters to area residents advising them that new trees would be planted in the circle.