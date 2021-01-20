Union defense leads Bears past Abingdon Falcons

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Union Bears boys basketball team placed four players in double figures during Saturday’s Mountain 7 District showdown against the Abingdon Falcons.
But Union coach Zack Moore said the 54-42 victory was about more than pretty jump shots and smooth post moves.
“We won because of defense,” Moore said.
Entering the day, AHS (7-1, 6-1) was averaging 71 points per game.
Enter a pair of defense stoppers for Union in 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Peyton Honeycutt and 6-foot-6 junior forward Sean Cusano.
Honeycutt held AHS senior Chase Hungate to three points, 17 below his average. The mission for Cusano was to neutralize 6-11 sophomore post Evan Ramsey, who managed just seven points Saturday.
“[Ramsey] is tall and big, but I’m used to practicing with a strong teammate in Bradley Bunch,” Cusano said.
What was the strategy for Cusano?
“Mainly, I just tried to keep my hands up and make him [Ramsey] get over me,” Cusano said. “We also had great help-side defense every time he got the ball.”
Thanks to the perimeter accuracy of Cusano, the Bears (6-1, 6-0) extended a 12-7 first quarter lead to 24-12 with 5:12 left in the first half.
“We’ve started slow the past couple games, but we knew that we were facing a good team today, so we wanted a faster start,” Cusano said. “We were moving the ball, and I just happened to be the open person.”
Cusano topped the Bears with 15 points, while 5-8 senior Alex Rasnick (12 points), the 6-5 Bunch (11) and 6-3 junior Noah Jordan (10) also reached double figures.
“It’s a lot easier when you have teammates who can shoot and score,” Cusano said.
It was Rasnick, a clever four-year starter, who came to the rescue in the second half with a series of hoops after AHS closed within 38-34 with 5:37 left in the game on a four-point play from senior Jake O’Quinn.
“I liked our chances if we could be close going into the fourth quarter, but Union made some tough shots,” AHS coach Aaron Williams said. “Rasnick will graduate one of these days.”
After braving snowy conditions on the 61-mile trek to Big Stone Gap, the Falcons never found an answer for the defense and balance of Union.
“It was a game of matchups with each trying to play to their strengths, and we were always trying to get back into it after that slow start,” Williams said. “We’ve got to have better play from some of our key guys.”
O’Quinn led AHS with 15 points, while senior guard Jake Thacker added 14. Ramsey contributed five blocks.
Moore said he had no problem preparing a scouting report for AHS thanks to his subscription to the NFHS streaming service.
“I can sit on my couch and watch every one of [Abingdon’s] games,” Moore said. “That’s kind of nice, but other teams can do that to us as well.”
In order to beat Union, a team must defend multiple scorers.
“That makes it hard on any opponent,” Moore said. “Our guys know their roles, and a different player can lead us in scoring any night.”
Abingdon hosted Union on Monday and Gate City on Tuesday.
“We knew the schedule was going to be this way, but we’ve got seniors, and they should be able to handle that,” Williams said.
Moore offered up a potential remedy to a crowded schedule just before AHS left the gym late Saturday.
“I asked Coach Williams if he wanted to play a doubleheader tonight. But really, we’re just happy to have the chance to play any games,” Moore said.
