A Color Run/Walk was held for participants during Virginia 4-H State Congress in Blacksburg. Bland County had three participants who participated in the run while getting chalk bombed along the course. Tyler Boone and Bryce Miller, Bland County delegates, won first and second place honors in the event. Bryson Fanning was also a participant in the run. 4-H promotes “healthy living” through their pledge and events that support an active lifestyle.
4-H color run winners
