Centerpiece Top Story Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations SPorter Jun 12, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A small group of people were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building Monday before the school board meeting. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting.kAm%96 AC@E6DE@CD[ 2=@?8 H:E9 D6G6C2= @E96CD[ >@G65 :?D:56 7@C E96 >66E:?8[ H96C6 D6G6C2= D:8?65 FA E@ DA62<] s6DA:E6 ':46 r92:C>2? !2F= vC:?DE625 2??@F?4:?8 EH:46 E@ E96 4C@H5 E92E E96J 925 E@ 7:== @FE E96 AF3=:4 4@>>6?E D:8?\FA 7@C> 4@>A=6E6=J – ?2>6 2?5 A9JD:42= 255C6DD[ EH@ A6@A=6 @?=J =:DE65 E96:C ?2>6D 2?5 H6C6 56?:65 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ DA62<]k^AmkAm~?6 ;FG6?:=6 H2D 2==@H65 E@ DA62< 2?5 D2:5 E92E @? %9FCD52J[ |2J a`[ D96 H2D 92C2DD65 3J 96C E62496C] $96 D2:5 E96 D49@@= DJDE6> 72:=65 96C 7@==@H:?8 96C C6A@CE @7 E96 D:EF2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns kAm“$49@@= :D DFAA@D65 E@ 36 2 D276 A=246[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm!2C6?ED 92G6 2==6865 E92E 2 r9:=9@H:6 |:55=6 $49@@= E62496C >256 F?H6=4@>6 2?5 :?2AAC@AC:2E6 4@>>6?ED]k^AmkAmq:==J $E2>A6C[ H9@ C68F=2C=J DA62<D 2E D49@@= 3@2C5 >66E:?8D 2?5 :D G6C32==J 288C6DD:G6 E@H2C5 $FA6C:?E6?56?E sC] qC25 w282 2?5 D49@@= 3@2C5 >6>36CD[ D2:5 E92E ?@?6 @7 E96 2==6865 G:@=2E:@?D 2E r9:=9@H:6 |:55=6 $49@@= 925 366? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. 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