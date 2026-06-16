Centerpiece Top Story Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway SPorter Jun 16, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Planners and local officials met at the Hartwood building in Saltville earlier this year to talk about its use as a gateway to the town and to the Salt Trail. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week.kAm%F6D52J ?:89E[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ %@FC:D> pDD@4:2E:@? tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C p>2?52 {:G:?8DE@? E@=5 E96 $2=EG:==6 %@H? r@F?4:= E92E A=2??6CD 2C6 6?G:D:@?:?8 E96 7@C>6C=J 3=:89E65 D:E6 2D 2 82E6H2J E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 E@ E96 $2=E %C2:=]k^AmkAm%96 E@H?[ D96 D2:5[ H@? 2 Sh_[___ ':C8:?:2 ~FE5@@CD u@F?52E:@? 8C2?E :? a_ab E@ EC2?D7@C> E96 @?6\24C6 AC@A6CEJ[ H9:49 H2D @?46 2? 6J6D@C6[ :?E@ 2 AF3=:4 8C66? DA246] &?56C E96 8C2?E’D 4@?5:E:@?D[ E96 AC@A6CEJ 42?’E 36 3F:=E @? @C 36 D@=5 E@ 36 3F:=E @?] {:G:?8DE@? D2:5 :E >FDE 36 <6AE 2D 8C66? DA246]k^Am kAmw@H6G6C[ {:G:?8DE@? D2:5 E96 8C2?E 5625=:?6 ?62C=J 6IA:C65[ 3FE D96 2?5 z6?5C2 w2J56?[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ’D s:C64E@C @7 r@>>F?:EJ U2>Aj t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E[ 2D<65 E96 '~u 7@C 2? 6IE6?D:@?[ H9:49 8@6D E9C@F89 pF8FDE @7 E9:D J62C]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU kAm!C6D6?E:?8 E96 4@F?4:= H:E9 2 4@?EC24E[ {:G:?8DE@? D2:5[ “%9:D :D E96 7:?2= A:646]”k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ E96 4@F?4:= H2?E65 E96 E@H? 2EE@C?6J E@ C6G:6H 2 7:?2=:K65 4@?EC24E 367@C6 2AAC@G:?8 :E] %96J 5:5 8:G6 E96:C 2AAC@G2= E@ AC@4665 H:E9 E96 H@C<]k^Am kAm{:G:?8DE@? D2:5 E96J H:== =:<6=J ?665 E@ D66< 2?@E96C '~u 6IE6?D:@?]k^AmkAmx? 2?@E96C >2EE6C C682C5:?8 E96 $2=E %C2:=[ E96 4@F?4:= ~z’5 2==@H:?8 2 G@=F?E66C H@C<52J E9:D DF>>6C E@ 4@?DECF4E 36?496D 7@C E96 EC2:=]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ $2>F6= %FC?6C[ 2? :?E6C? H@C<:?8 H:E9 {:G:?8DE@?[ E96 AC@;64E65 4@DE :D Sd_ A6C 36?49] %96J A=2? E@ D66< DA@?D@CD9:AD E@ 4@G6C E9@D6 6IA6?D6D]k^Am kAm(96? 7:?2=:K65[ %FC?6C 2?5 {:G:?8DE@? D2:5 G@=F?E66CD @7 2== D<:== =6G6=D H:== 36 H6=4@>6 @? E96 4@?DECF4E:@? 52J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Watch Now: Related Video Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns