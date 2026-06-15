Centerpiece Top Story Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award SPorter Jun 15, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Marion Senior High School art teacher Tim Smith, left, helped recognize Mia Johnson at Monday's School Board meeting. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Mia Johnson's state awarding winning artwork. Submitted photo Tyler Pierce, Marion Middle School Assistant Principal, and art teacher Carrie Ward celebrated Raelyn Meadows' regional art award at May's School Board meeting. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Raelyn Meadows' award-winning artwork. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition.kAm{2E6 =2DE H66<[ E96 ':C8:?:2 $49@@= q@2C5D pDD@4:2E:@?[ 2 AF3=:4 65F42E:@? 25G@424J @C82?:K2E:@?[ 7@C>2==J 2??@F?465 E96 H:??6CD @7 E96 D64@?5 '$qp $E2E6H:56 pCE r@?E6DE[ 2? :?:E:2E:G6 4C62E65 E@ D9@H42D6 2?5 46=63C2E6 E96 2CE:DE:4 E2=6?E @7 ':C8:?:2’D AF3=:4\D49@@= DEF56?ED]k^AmkAmt?EC:6D 42>6 :? 7C@> 24C@DD ':C8:?:2 2?5 H6C6 5:G:565 :?E@ E9C66 8C256\=6G6= 42E68@C:6Di 6=6>6?E2CJ[ >:55=6[ 2?5 9:89 D49@@=]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 @C82?:K2E:@?[ E96 DE2E6H:56 H:??6CD H6C6 49@D6? 7C@> E96 7:CDE\A=246 H:??6CD @7 6249 @7 E96 ?:?6 '$qp 5:DEC:4ED] %96 C68:@?2= H:??6CD H6C6 49@D6? 5FC:?8 E96 '$qp’D $AC:?8 #68:@?2= }6EH@C<:?8 u@CF>D]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year kAmr=2:>:?8 E96 9:89 D49@@= E:E=6 H2D |:2 y@9?D@?[ 2 C646?E |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89 $49@@= 8C25F2E6]k^AmkAm|@?52J 6G6?:?8[ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $49@@= q@2C5 46=63C2E65 y@9?D@?’D DF446DD] w6C 2CE E62496C[ %:> $>:E9[ E@=5 E96 3@2C5 E92E “|:2 :D 2 H@?56C7F= E2=6?E]”k^Am kAm%96J 925 E@ =62G6 E96 >66E:?8 E@ 8@ E@ 2?@E96C 6G6?E H96C6 y@9?D@? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 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