Every five years, every Extension Office across Virginia conducts a situational analysis of their locality to determine the direction the programs offered by the office need to go. Using data compiled by the Census Bureau, Virginia Tech faculty and staff collect a snapshot of the county and communities to make sure as many voices as possible are heard from.

This year, it is time to complete the situational analysis again. While many of the programs we offer will likely remain, Smyth County is indeed changing and our goal as your county unit staff is to be as responsive to the needs of our citizens as possible.

The survey will be available online and all responses are confidential. To accommodate those of you with no computer or limited connectivity, our office will also be open for you to drop by and fill out a quick survey via tablet and we will also have tablets available at various meetings in the coming months.

All surveys that have been customized to the locality must be approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Virginia Tech. Once that approval is given, the link will be shared here in the paper and also on our social media outlets, such as https://www.facebook.com/vcesmythcounty.

Upcoming EventsJuly 1—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Summer Trip, Southeast Old Thresher’s Reunion, Denton, N.C.

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 17—VQA Steer Take-up.

July 19—VQA Heifer Take-up.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.