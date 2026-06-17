Saltville carnival kicks off this week Jun 17, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 The Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club Carnival will start this Wednesday, June 17, and go through Saturday, June 20. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The carnival is coming earlier this year.kAm%96 $2=EG:==6\#:49 '2==6J {:@?D r=F3 r2C?:G2= H:== DE2CE E9:D (65?6D52J[ yF?6 `f[ 2?5 8@ E9C@F89 $2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_]k^AmkAm%:4<6E 3@@E9D @A6? 2E dib_ A]>] #:56D 368:? 2E e A]>] %96 A2C< 4=@D6D 2E `_ A]>]k^AmkAm&?=:>:E65 C:56 DA64:2=D ?:89E=J[ 2C> 32?5D 2C6 Sad]k^AmkAmq:?8@ H:== E2<6 A=246 7C@> eib_\hib_ A]>] 6249 ?:89E]k^Am kAm%96 r=F3 H:== AC@G:56 4@?46DD:@?D H:E9 AC@4665D 36:?8 FD65 7@C 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …