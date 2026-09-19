Don't fall for new and improved gospel Dennis Banks Columnist Sep 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save How many times have you picked up an item in the store and read “New & Improved”, only to find out they meant “Reduced Quality and Smaller In Size”?kAm}6H 42? 36 2 8@@5 E9:?8 :7 :E C62==J 5@6D 5@ E96 ;@3 36EE6C E92? 367@C6 3FE D@ @7E6? E92E :D ?@E E96 42D6] |@C6 @7E6? E92? ?@E[ E96 AC@5F4E :D H62<6C[ D>2==6C[ 2?5 >@C6 5:77:4F=E E@ FD6] }@E 6G6? E@ >6?E:@? 2 9:896C AC:46]k^AmkAm%96 @E96C 52J[ >J H:76 2?5 x H6?E @FE E@ 2 =@42= 72DE\7@@5 A=246 2?5 8@E 3C62<72DE] ~FC 3:== H2D 2=>@DE Sad] %96 3:D4F:ED H6C6 23@FE @?6\E9:C5 =6DD :? D:K6 2?5 H6C6 ?@E @7 E96 BF2=:EJ E9:D DE@C6 FDF2==J @776CD] p 76H 52JD =2E6C x DE@AA65 2E 2?@E96C 72DE\7@@5 A=246 2?5 @C56C65 2 7:D9 D2?5H:49] %96 3F? 925 D9CF?< F?E:= :E H2D ?@ 3:886C E92? 2 3:D4F:E 2?5[ 6G6? E96?[ E96 7:D9 H2D 4@>A=6E6=J 9:556? 7C@> G:6H] %96 7:D9 A2EEJ =@@<65 =:<6 :E >6E :ED 56>:D6 3J 36:?8 DE2CG65 E@ 562E9] xE H2D 23@FE E96 E9:4<?6DD @7 7@FC A=2J:?8 42C5D] xE C6D6>3=65 7:?86C 7@@5 C2E96C E92? 2 D2?5H:49] k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Smyth man accused of forging military document Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAmq67@C6 J@F 8@ E96C6[ x 2=C625J 92G6 >256 FA >J >:?5 E92E 8@:?8 E96C6 :D ?@E H@CE9 H92E x C646:G6 :? C6EFC?] %92E :D H92E x 2> 32D:?8 E9:D >6DD286 @?] (96? J@F 8@ E@ r9FC49 2C6 J@F 86EE:?8 D9@CE492?865 H:E9 “%96 }6H 2?5 x>AC@G65 v@DA6= @7 a_aen”k^AmkAm%96 EC6?5 :D E@ E2<6 2H2J 7C@> E96 ECFE9 2?5 A@H6C @7 E96 (@C5 @7 v@5 2?5 E96? 42== :E }6H 2?5 x>AC@G65 3642FD6 :E :D ?@E E96 7F== v@DA6= 2?5 62D:6C E@ DH2==@H]k^AmkAmpD< J@FCD6=7 :7 E96 v@DA6= E92E J@F 92G6 366? =:DE6?:?8 E@ =62G6D 2 8@@5 766=:?8 369:?5 @C 2 D@FC DE@>249n WxD2:29 dia_ (@6 F?E@ E96> E92E 42== 6G:= 8@@5[ 2?5 8@@5 6G:=j E92E AFE 52C<?6DD 7@C =:89E[ 2?5 =:89E 7@C 52C<?6DDj E92E AFE 3:EE6C 7@C DH66E[ 2?5 DH66E 7@C 3:EE6CPXk^Am kAm$:? :D 6G:56?465 3J E96 4@?G:4E:@? A@H6C @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E] (6 92G6 EC:65 7@C >2?J J62CD E@ 5:4E2E6 9@H A6@A=6 D9@F=5 24E[ 5C6DD[ E2=<[ 2?5 H92E E96J D9@F=5 5@] %92E D@F?5D E@ >6 =:<6 H6 H6C6 ECJ:?8 E@ AC6D6?E E@ E96> E96 “{2H” @7 E96 v@DA6=D]k^AmkAm%@52J[ H6 92G6 8@?6 ;FDE E96 @AA@D:E6] }@H E96C6 :D ?@ 6IA64E65 3692G:@C] tG6CJE9:?8 8@6D 2D =@?8 2D J@F 766= 8@@5 5@:?8 :E] q6:?8 C:89E H:E9 v@5 :D ?@E 32D65 @? 766=:?8 :E :D 6G:56?E E9C@F89 E96 492?86 :? J@F] (96? J@F 766= 4@?G:4E:@? @G6C D:? 3FE :8?@C6 :E 2?5 4@?E:?F6 =:G:?8 H:E9@FE >2<:?8 E96 492?86 E92E r9C:DE @776CD[ E96? E96C6 :D 2 ECFE9 J@F ?665 E@ <?@H] W!C@G6C3D `ci`a %96C6 :D 2 H2J H9:49 D66>6E9 C:89E F?E@ 2 >2?[ 3FE E96 6?5 E96C6@7 2C6 E96 H2JD @7 562E9] !C@G6C3D `eiad %96C6 :D 2 H2J E92E D66>6E9 C:89E F?E@ 2 >2?[ 3FE E96 6?5 E96C6@7 2C6 E96 H2JD @7 562E9] a r@C:?E9:2?D `bi` %9:D :D E96 E9:C5 E:>6 x 2> 4@>:?8 E@ J@F] x? E96 >@FE9 @7 EH@ @C E9C66 H:E?6DD6D D92== 6G6CJ H@C5 36 6DE23=:D965]k^Am kAm(6 2C6 4@>>:DD:@?65 E@ AC6249 E96 (@C5 2?5 D92C6 @FC E6DE:>@?J] %9C@F89 H9:49 E96 w@=J $A:C:E H:== 3C:?8 4@?G:4E:@? 3J E96 2?@:?E:?8 WAC6D6?46 @7 v@5 H9:49 362CD H:E?6DD E@ 2?5 :D E96 A@H6C 369:?5 E96 (@C5]X %92E :D H92E 3C:?8D 4@?G:4E:@? 2?5 492?86 E@ A6@A=6’D =:G6D] r92?86 :D 2? :?EC:42= 7@C D2=G2E:@? 2D :D E2<:?8 2 A6CD@? @FE @7 2 3@5J @7 H2E6C E@ D2G6 E96> 7C@> 5C@H?:?8]k^AmkAmv@5 F?56CDE2?5D E92E =2HD 92G6 ?6G6C <6AE E96 A6246 @C >256 A6@A=6 5@ H92E :D C:89E] (6 2C6 E2=<:?8 23@FE 2 DA:C:EF2= 4@?5:E:@? E92E E2<6D E96 >:?5 2?5 E96 962CE[ H@C<:?8 E@86E96C[ E@ @G6C4@>6]k^Am kAmp =2H =:3C2CJ 4@?D:DED @7 9F?5C65D @7 G@=F>6D E92E 4@?E2:? 2== E96 >2?\>256 =2HD E92E A6@A=6 4@?E:?F2==J :8?@C6] tG6? 36:?8 :>AC:D@?65 5@6D ?@E 3C62< E96:C 56D:C6 E@ 5@ HC@?8]k^Am kAmx7 2 A6CD@? :D 8@:?8 E@ =:G6 C:89E[ :E H@?’E 36 3642FD6 @7 =2HD @C C:EF2=D] xE 92D E@ 4@>6 7C@> 2 <?@H=6586 @7 D:? 2?5 E96 >62?D E@ 7@C8:G6?6DD] xE :D E96 H:== @7 >2? E92E ?665D C65:C64E65 2?5 @?=J v@5 42? 5@ E92E]k^Am Dennis Banks is a retired Smyth County and Southwest Virginia pastor. He welcomes comments and questions and may be reached at dennis.banks47@gmail.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.