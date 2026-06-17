Maroons, Pioneer named to softball second team Jun 17, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two George Wythe players and a Fort Chiswell standout were named to the All State softball second team.kAm$@A9@>@C6 |@C82? {2J?6 H2D D6=64E65 2D 2 A:E496C 7@C E96 D64@?5 E62>] y@:?:?8 96C :? E96 9@?@C H2D ;F?:@C v6@C86 (JE96 E62>>2E6 t>>2 u2F=<?6C[ H9@ H2D A:4<65 2D 2 D64@?5 E62> @FE7:6=56C]k^AmkAmu@CE r9:DH6== 42E496C {:=J v@7@CE[ 2 ;F?:@C[ H2D 2=D@ A:4<65 7@C E96 D64@?5 E62>]k^AmkAmt2DED:56 D6?:@C A:E496C t>>2 $2CE:? H2D ?2>65 E96 r=2DD ` !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C[ 2?5 qF772=@ v2A 9625 4@249 w@==J s6DA6C H2D A:4<65 2D E96 r=2DD ` r@249 @7 E96 *62C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …