Artisan market returns May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of the Floyd Artisan Market.kAm%96 a_ae D62D@? <:4<65 @77 uC:52J[ |2J g[ 7C@> d E@ h A]>] :? 5@H?E@H? u=@J5 F?56C E96 r@>>F?:EJ |2C<6E !2G:=:@?[ a_b $@FE9 {@4FDE $EC66E[ u=@J5[ ?6IE E@ %96 $E2E:@?]k^AmkAmp =@?8E:>6 u=@J5 EC25:E:@?[ E96 u=@J5 pCE:D2? |2C<6E 3C:?8D E@86E96C =@42= 2?5 C68:@?2= 2CE:D2?D @776C:?8 92?5>256 2CED 2?5 4C27ED :? 2 =:G6=J[ @A6?\2:C D6EE:?8] %96 H66<=J uC:52J 6G6?:?8 >2C<6E 4C62E6D 2 DA246 7@C 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 2?5 G:D:E@CD E@ 4@??64E 5:C64E=J H:E9 2CE:DED[ DFAA@CE =@42= >2<6CD[ 2?5 6IA6C:6?46 E96 4C62E:G:EJ E92E 567:?6D u=@J5]k^Am kAm“%96 pCE:D2? |2C<6E :D 2 46=63C2E:@? @7 E96 :?4C65:3=6 E2=6?E :? @FC C68:@?[” D2:5 z66=2 s@@=6J |2CD92==[ tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C @7 E96 u=@J5 r6?E6C 7@C E96 pCED] “xE :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ DFAA@CE 2CE:DED[ DEC6?8E96? @FC =@42= 64@?@>J[ 2?5 4C62E6 2 H6=4@>:?8 DA246 H96C6 A6@A=6 42? 82E96C 2?5 6IA6C:6?46 92?5>256 H@C<]”k^Am People are also reading… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road kAm%96 >2C<6E H:== E2<6 A=246 @? uC:52J 6G6?:?8D E9C@F89@FE E96 D62D@?[ 762EFC:?8 2 C@E2E:?8 8C@FA @7 2CE:DED 2?5 >2<6CD] ':D:E@CD 42? 6IA64E 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 92?5>256 8@@5D[ :?4=F5:?8 7:?6 2CE[ 4C27E[ 2?5 F?:BF6 8:7ED[ >2<:?8 :E 2? :562= 56DE:?2E:@? 7@C 3@E9 =@42=D 2?5 E@FC:DED]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 u=@J5 pCE:D2? |2C<6E[ :?4=F5:?8 G6?5@C A2CE:4:A2E:@?[ 4@?E24E E96 u=@J5 r6?E6C 7@C E96 pCED 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i2CE:D2?>2C<6Eo7=@J52CE46?E6C]@C8Qm2CE:D2?>2C<6Eo7=@J52CE46?E6C]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAm%96 u=@J5 r6?E6C 7@C E96 pCED 4@??64ED A6@A=6 E9C@F89 G:DF2= 2CED[ 92?5>256 4C27E[ 2?5 >FD:4[ 9@?@C:?8 =:G:?8 EC25:E:@?D H9:=6 6>3C24:?8 :??@G2E:@?] %9C@F89 6I9:3:E:@?D[ 4=2DD6D[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED[ E96 r6?E6C D6CG6D 2D 2 4C62E:G6 9F3 7@C u=@J5 r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 C68:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia is considered the epicenter of data centers and all the related pros and cons. It’s not hard to find controversy about the structures… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c…