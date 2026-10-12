Rebels shut out Panthers Oct 12, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#636=D D9FE @FE !2?E96CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmtC:? $@FE9’D `a <:==D[ 7:G6 246D 2?5 7@FC 3=@4<D H6C6 2>@?8 E96 >2?J :>AC6DD:G6 DE2E =:?6D 7@C !2EC:4< w6?CJ 2D E96 #636=D 62C?65 2 4CF4:2= ae\ag[ a`\ad[ ad\`f[ ad\`e[ `d\`_ H:?]k^AmkAmz:?D=6J r@F?ED W`c 5:8D[ `b <:==D[ 7@FC 246DX[ |:2 ~H6?D Wba 2DD:DED[ ae 5:8D[ E9C66 246DX[ pFEF>? !2C<D Wa_ 5:8D[ EH@ 246DX[ t>>2 w2CC:D Wa_ 5:8DX[ p?5:6 q@@?6 W`_ <:==D[ EH@ 3=@4<DX 2?5 pDAJ? w2C?6C Wa` 5:8D[ E9C66 246DX H6C6 AC@5F4E:G6 7@C !w 2D H6==]k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAm%96 BF:?E6E @7 r92??:?8 (2=5:6 W`` <:==D[ 7@FC 3=@4<DX[ t>>2 qFCC6DD W`a <:==D[ 7:G6 3=@4<D[ 7@FC 5:8DX[ !JA6C r92A>2? Wa_ 5:8D[ E9C66 246DX[ pF3C66 z68=6J Waa 2DD:DED[ `` 5:8D[ D:I <:==DX 2?5 {6I: u66?J W`a 5:8DX H6C6 E@AD 7@C }@CE9H@@5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(2CC:@CD 5@H? #FC2= #6EC62Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#:=J?? r@A6=2?5 DE2CC65 7C@> E96 D6CG:46 =:?6 2D r9:=9@H:6 C64@C565 2 ad\ab[ ad\`_[ ad\b w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E H:? @G6C #FC2= #6EC62E]k^Am kAm$96 925 `_ DEC2:89E D6CG:46 A@:?ED :? E96 D64@?5 D6E 2?5 `d DEC2:89E WH:E9 7:G6 246DX :? E96 E9:C5 D6E] $96 2=D@ 7:?:D965 E96 >2E49 H:E9 D6G6? 5:8D]k^Am kAmw2:=6J $9@CEE W`` 5:8DX[ #J=66 w:== W`_ <:==D[ E9C66 3=@4<DX[ #2682? y@?6D WD6G6? <:==DX 2?5 |255:6 (:==:2>D WD:I <:==DX H6C6 DE2?5@FED 2D H6== 7@C E96 (2CC:@CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Sixty to 65 people gathered at Hungry Mother State Park late last month to tag and release Monarch butterflies. Many of them had never touched…