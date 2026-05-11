Millwald screens nursing doc May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Millwald Theatre on Monday screened a short film aiming to honor health care professionals.kAm%96 5@4F>6?E2CJ[ “w62=:?8 2?5 w@A6i w@DA:E2=D’ {6824J @7 $6CG:46 :? ':C8:?:2[” 9:89=:89ED 9@DA:E2= DE@C:6D @7 4@>A2DD:@?2E6 A2E:6?E 42C6[ 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E 2?5 :?G6DE>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 7:=> H2D D4C66?65 2E E96 |:==H2=5 2?5 @E96C E962E6CD 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 2D A2CE @7 2 46=63C2E:@? @7 }2E:@?2= }FCD6D (66< 7C@> |2J e\`a 2?5 }2E:@?2= w@DA:E2= (66< 7C@> |2J `_\`e]k^AmkAm“}2E:@?2= }FCD6D (66< 2?5 }2E:@?2= w@DA:E2= (66< AC6D6?E 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C67=64E @? E96 :>A@CE2?E C@=6 @7 962=E942C6 :? DFAA@CE:?8 AF3=:4 962=E9 2?5 DEC6?8E96?:?8 E96 64@?@>J[” D2:5 ':C8:?:2 w@DA:E2= U2>Aj w62=E942C6 pDD@4:2E:@? W'wwpX !C6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ $62? %] r@??2F89E@?] “pD 'wwp 2AAC@24965 :ED k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^4=:4<]@FEC6249]G992]4@>^nBDlpqqfx?*:~;tDx>":~;"c}K}hppDpppppp~"g&uv:bbF#?~H+r$(GEB|cb@q>}*{f>)w=%g2(:tI_6!_I|uqtBG_5~$0%g$`'u9BBB!_{g0hAAx_f|8f72!E||K5hq4D"Ky~A00jPP{G*K:4xP;34;qa\htf!<'udAGa#cDy+`bF5'=@wC9rp|}pA*2Fy%e25F4:JF~bs4pg%|!@"A)E`Ed"~""$}zggA&SQm`__E9 2??:G6CD2CJ :? a_aek^2m [ @FC E62> DA6?E >@?E9D :? 4@>>F?:E:6D 2C@F?5 ':C8:?:2 7:=>:?8 2?5 AC@5F4:?8 E9:D 5@4F>6?E2CJ AC@;64E E@ 49C@?:4=6 2 76H @7 E96 >2?J :?DA:C:?8 DE@C:6D @7 9@A6 2?5 962=:?8 E92E @44FC 6249 52J :? 9@DA:E2=D] %9:D 7:=> 42AEFC6D E96 6?5FC:?8 >:DD:@? 2?5 D6CG:46 H@C< @7 ':C8:?:2 9@DA:E2=D 2?5 962=E942C6 AC@G:56CD 2D H6== 2D E96:C =@?8 9:DE@CJ 2D ECFDE65 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD :? DFAA@CE @7 56=:G6C:?8 9:89‑BF2=:EJ 42C6 2?5 C6DA@?5:?8 E@ 6>6C8:?8 962=E9 ?665D]”k^Am People are also reading… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road kAm%96 7F== D9@CE 7:=> H:== 36 A@DE65 @? 'wwp’D k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^4=:4<]@FEC6249]G992]4@>^nBDlpqqfx?*:~;tDx>":~;"c}K}hppDpppppp~"g&uv<h20e#y0Guwqa}vz@0)b4uGB=>cB(\'w*Fs`h3B=xa#K%2bI\6y`}@KBr`=%qdxJJzsqI;5qaacBtq?G{`}H?ztK>!!cu00jPP{G*K:4xP;34;qa\htf!<'udAGa#cDy+`bF5'=@wC9rp|}pA*2Fy%e25F4:JF~bs4pg%|!@"A)E`Ed"~""#}|&?9}SQmH63D:E6k^2m 2?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^4=:4<]@FEC6249]G992]4@>^nBDlpqqfx?*:~;tDx>":~;"c}K}hppDpppppp~"g&uv=#FD(y)ascx0CI&ru>_2G"(F>x'5_D;;9Hpx;B|*sCG&4xdeH_E:0tq733qA2I>>$t%2"%`$'2EbHbw3t5Chr>5*u6_ra00jPP{G*K:4xP;34;qa\htf!<'udAGa#cDy+`bF5'=@wC9rp|}pA*2Fy%e25F4:JF~bs4pg%|!@"A)E`Ed"~""&CEF:D)SQm*@F%F36 492??6=k^2m =2E6C E9:D >@?E9 27E6C E96 7C66 AC6>:6C6 D4C66?:?8D 92G6 @44FCC65]k^Am kAm}2E:@?2= w@DA:E2= (66< 52E6D E@ `ha` 2?5 :D 46=63C2E65 6249 J62C :? |2J E@ 4@:?4:56 H:E9 E96 3:CE952J @7 72>65 ?FCD6 u=@C6?46 }:89E:?82=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia is considered the epicenter of data centers and all the related pros and cons. It’s not hard to find controversy about the structures… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c…