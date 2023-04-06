April is School Library Month, a time to “celebrate the essential role that strong school libraries play in transforming learning” (American Association of School Libraries, para. 1, 2023).

School libraries have been proven to benefit not only students and teachers but also the communities in which they exist (School Library Journal, para. 2, 2019). This is simply a single piece of a body of evidence that supports what many of us know: School libraries play an integral role in helping our children learn and grow as students and individuals. Now is the opportune time to show our support for school libraries.

Most of us acknowledge that our school libraries are important and have value, but we also sometimes fail to point out their specific value. School libraries exist for the education, support, and betterment of all learners. They provide a variety of materials on the curriculum and student-based interests at a range of levels for all readers, regardless of ability or reading level.

They are accessible for students with challenges, disadvantages, and disabilities. School librarians integrate new and exciting technology- and media-based resources. They search and advocate for funding, audio books, Maker Space kits, and other special materials.

Competent school librarians have education and training in library and information principles, collections, management and leadership, curriculum, instruction, and literature. They implement standards from the American Association of School Libraries (AASL) in order to strengthen competencies within domains and shared foundations (AASL, 2018). They provide insight and resources to teachers. In our very best schools, our schools with greater academic achievement and community involvement, our school librarians teach alongside classroom and special education teachers to provide inquiry-based learning opportunities and appropriate instruction for all learners. Our school librarians do so much more than check out and shelve books.

The time has come to show our support for school libraries this April. Let’s provide targeted support. Let’s provide encouragement but also advocate for increased funding. Let’s participate and increase engagement with all of our stakeholders. Let’s speak up and share how our school libraries personally impact ourselves and the children of our communities. Let’s encourage our

mayor, town council, and school board to acknowledge School Library Month by making official proclamations. School libraries exist for all students and teachers, regardless of race, religion, gender, economic status, social standing, or disability. It’s time for all of us to return the favor.

Leslie Hall

Wytheville, VA