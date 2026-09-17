Words to the Wise Strong in the Lord Cliff Bowman Sep 17, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.” — Ephesians 6:10kAm(96? “q6 $EC@?8” xD }@E t?@F89k^AmkAm(6 @7E6? E6== @FCD6=G6D[ “q6 DEC@?8]” (6 DBF2C6 @FC D9@F=56CD[ E2<6 2 566A 3C62E9[ 2?5 ECJ E@ >2?F724EFC6 6?@F89 4@FC286 E@ 92?5=6 E96 52J] qFE !2F= 5@6D ?@E D:>A=J D2J[ “q6 DEC@?8]” w6 D2JD[ kDEC@?8m“q6 DEC@?8 :? E96 {@C5]”k^DEC@?8m %92E D>2== A9C2D6 492?86D 6G6CJE9:?8] r9C:DE:2? DEC6?8E9 :D ?@E AC6E6?5:?8 H6 2C6 ?6G6C E:C65[ H@CC:65[ @C @G6CH96=>65] xE :D 25>:EE:?8 @FC H62<?6DD 2?5 5C2H:?8 7C@> E96 3@F?5=6DD DEC6?8E9 @7 r9C:DE]k^Am kAm%96 u@=5:?8\r92:C {6DD@?k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAmp >2? @?46 2CC:G65 62C=J 7@C 2 49FC49 5:??6C 2?5 564:565 E@ AC@G6 9@H 96=A7F=—2?5 DEC@?8—96 H2D 3J 42CCJ:?8 2 E@H6C:?8 DE24< @7 7@=5:?8 492:CD] w6 4@F=5 32C6=J D66 @G6C E96>[ 3FE 96 C67FD65 2DD:DE2?46] w2=7H2J 24C@DD E96 76==@HD9:A 92==[ @?6 492:C D=:AA65] %96? 2?@E96C] (:E9:? D64@?5D[ E96 H9@=6 DE24< 4C2D965 H:E9 2 ?@:D6 E92E D@F?565 =:<6 2 4J>32= D@=@] uC@> 369:?5 E96 A:=6 42>6 9:D >F77=65 G@:46i “x 925 :E F?56C 4@?EC@= F?E:= 8C2G:EJ 8@E :?G@=G65]”k^AmkAm|2?J @7 FD =:G6 =:<6 E92E] (6 <66A DE24<:?8 @3=:82E:@?D[ H@CC:6D[ 2?5 6IA64E2E:@?D 9:896C[ :?D:DE:?8[ “x’G6 8@E E9:D]” *6E v@5 ?6G6C 2D<65 FD E@ 42CCJ =:76 2=@?6] w:D :?G:E2E:@? :D ?@E E@ :>AC6DD w:> H:E9 @FC DEC6?8E9[ 3FE E@ 56A6?5 FA@? w:D] wF>:=:EJ :D ?@E H62<?6DDj :E :D E96 5@@CH2J E9C@F89 H9:49 v@5’D A@H6C 6?E6CD @FC 4:C4F>DE2?46D]k^Am kAm!=F8865 :?E@ E96 !@H6Ck^AmkAmp?@E96C 76==@H DA6?E EH6?EJ >:?FE6D ECJ:?8 E@ DE2CE 2 =627 3=@H6C] w6 4964<65 E96 DH:E49[ :?DA64E65 E96 4@C5[ 2?5 6G6? 82G6 E96 >249:?6 2 7:C> =:EE=6 DA6649 23@FE 4@@A6C2E:@?] w:D ?6:893@C 7:?2==J H2=<65 @G6C[ BF:6E=J A:4<65 FA E96 =@@D6 6?5 @7 E96 6IE6?D:@? 4@C5[ 2?5 A=F8865 :E :?E@ E96 @FE=6E] %96 3=@H6C C@2C65 E@ =:76] %96 >2? ?@5565 E9@F89E7F==J 2?5 D2:5[ “tI24E=J H92E x H2D 23@FE E@ ECJ ?6IE]”k^AmkAmp4E:G:EJ :D ?@E E96 D2>6 2D DA:C:EF2= A@H6C] (6 42? 9FCCJ[ A=2?[ H@CCJ[ 2?5 H@C< F?E:= H6 2C6 6I92FDE65[ J6E C6>2:? 5:D4@??64E65 7C@> E96 $@FC46] (6 “A=F8 :?” E9C@F89 AC2J6C[ $4C:AEFC6[ H@CD9:A[ @365:6?46[ 2?5 76==@HD9:A H:E9 @E96C 36=:6G6CD] %96D6 AC24E:46D 5@ ?@E 62C? v@5’D DEC6?8E9j E96J A@D:E:@? @FC 962CED E@ C646:G6 2?5 C6=J FA@? :E]k^Am kAm$EC6?8E9 7@C E96 }6IE $E6Ak^AmkAmxD2:29 AC@>:D6D E92E E9@D6 H9@ 9@A6 :? E96 {@C5 H:== C6?6H E96:C DEC6?8E9i E96J H:== D@2C[ CF? H:E9@FE 8C@H:?8 H62CJ[ 2?5 H2=< H:E9@FE 72:?E:?8] }@E:46 E92E E96 G6CD6 :?4=F56D D@2C:?8[ CF??:?8[ 2?5 H2=<:?8] $@>6 52JD v@5 8:G6D FD 628=6\=:<6 4@FC286] ~E96C 52JD w6 8:G6D FD 6?@F89 8C246 E@ <66A H2=<:?8] q@E9 2C6 >:C24=6D @7 w:D DFDE2:?:?8 A@H6C]k^AmkAmq6:?8 DEC@?8 :? E96 {@C5 >2J >62? 724:?8 2 4C:D:D H:E9 3@=5 72:E9] xE >2J 2=D@ >62? >2<:?8 E96 ?6IE A9@?6 42==[ 7@C8:G:?8 @?6 >@C6 E:>6[ D9@H:?8 FA H96? J@F 766= H62CJ[ @C AC2J:?8[ “{@C5[ x 42??@E 5@ E9:D H:E9@FE *@F]” v@5’D DEC6?8E9 @7E6? 2CC:G6D @?6 72:E97F= DE6A 2E 2 E:>6]k^Am kAm%9C66 (2JD E@ $E2?5 $EC@?8 %@52Jk^Amk@= DE2CElQ`Qmk=:mkDEC@?8m}2>6 J@FC H62<?6DD]k^DEC@?8m %6== v@5 9@?6DE=J H96C6 J@F 766= E:C65[ 27C2:5[ E6>AE65[ @C :?256BF2E6]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m#646:G6 w:D DEC6?8E9]k^DEC@?8m #625 2 AC@>:D6 7C@> $4C:AEFC6 2?5 AC2J :E 324< E@ E96 {@C5]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m%2<6 E96 ?6IE 72:E97F= DE6A]k^DEC@?8m s@ ?@E H2:E F?E:= J@F 766= :?G:?4:3=6j @36J H:E9 E96 DEC6?8E9 v@5 DFAA=:6D E@52J]k^=:mk^@=mkAm#67=64E:@?k^AmkF=mk=:m(92E 3FC56? 92G6 x 366? ECJ:?8 E@ 42CCJ :? >J @H? DEC6?8E9nk^=:mk=:m(9:49 923:E 96=AD >6 DE2J 4@??64E65 E@ E96 {@C5’D A@H6Cnk^=:mk=:m(92E :D @?6 72:E97F= DE6A v@5 :D 2D<:?8 >6 E@ E2<6 E@52Jnk^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Virginia football safety Brandyn Hillman had two interceptions, leading the No. 25 Cavaliers in their lopsided win over FCS Norfolk State on F…