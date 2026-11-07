Food City launches multiple campaigns to help those in need Nov 7, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the coming week, Food City will host multiple campaigns to help those in need.kAmkDEC@?8my@9?:2 q6CCJ %@J sC:G6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu@@5 r:EJ H:== @?46 282:? 9@DE E96 2??F2= y@9?:2 q6CCJ %@J sC:G6] %9:D >2C<D E96 aa?5 J62C E96 C6E2:=6C 92D 9@DE65 E96 >6>@C:2= 5C:G6[ H9:49 3682? :? a__d]k^AmkAm“y@9?:2 H2D 6IEC6>6=J A2DD:@?2E6 23@FE 96=A:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 u@@5 r:EJ :D AC@F5 E@ 36 A2CE @7 E96 2??F2= y@9?:2 q6CCJ %@J sC:G6[ H9:49 5@?2E6D E9@FD2?5D @7 E@JD E@ ?665J 49:=5C6? :? @FC 2C62 6249 J62C[” D2:5 $E6G6? r] $>:E9[ u@@5 r:EJ AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C]k^Am kAm%96 5C:G6 <:4<65 @77 @? }@G] d 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 s64] b] $A64:2==J >2C<65 4@==64E:@? 4@?E2:?6CD H:== 36 =@42E65 2E 2C62 u@@5 r:EJ =@42E:@?D E9C@F89@FE E96 %C:\r:E:6D] %96 E@JD 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ 36 5:DEC:3FE65 @? |@?52J[ s64] f] !92C@29’D r2C r=F3 @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 92D G@=F?E66C65 E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 E96 E@J A:4<\FA 2?5 5:DEC:3FE:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others … Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c…