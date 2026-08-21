Saltville grapples with residents destroying water meters, other equipment SPorter Aug 21, 2026 Aug 21, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Frye wanted the council to see the destruction. He brought the irreparably damaged water meter to last week’s Saltville Town Council meeting.kAmuCJ6[ E96 E@H?’D AF3=:4 H@C<D 5:C64E@C[ A@:?E65 @FE E92E 6G6? E96 E6>A6C65 8=2DD @? E96 >6E6C H2D 3C@<6?] %92E E2<6D 7@C46[ 96 ?@E65]k^AmkAmuCJ6 D2:5 96 2?5 9:D 4C6H 7@F?5 E96 >6E6C 2E 2 9@>6 H:E9 2 H2E6C 244@F?E =:DE65 2D :?24E:G6] %96 >6E6C 925 366? 3C@<6? 2?5 E96 H2E6C H2D @?] %96 H2E6C 92D ?@H 366? D9FE @77[ 3FE uCJ6 H2?ED >@C6 4@?D6BF6?46D 7@C E96 :?5:G:5F2= H9@ 56DEC@J65 E96 >6E6C]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 ECJ:?8 E@ 244@F?E 7@C 6G6CJ 5C@A @7 H2E6C” E96 E@H? AC@5F46D[ uCJ6 D2:5[ =2E6C 255:?8[ “x H2?E D@>63@5J 492C865]”k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Saltville councilman's service remembered Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville PD's McVey reflects on month spent serving in Washington, D.C. Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80 UVa footballer charged with animal cruelty after witness says he punched dog Healthy Gosnell is a key piece in Virginia Tech’s offense kAmr@F?4:=>2? y@9? r2CE6C 4@?4FCC65[ 4@?E6?5:?8 E92E E96 A6CD@? C6DA@?D:3=6 D9@F=5 A@E6?E:2==J 7246 E967E @7 D6CG:46D 2?5 56DECF4E:@? @7 8@G6C?>6?E AC@A6CEJ 492C86D]k^AmkAmuCJ6 92D 255C6DD65 E96 :DDF6 H:E9 E96 4@F?4:= AC6G:@FD=J]k^AmkAm!6@A=6 52>28:?8 >6E6CD :D 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 36 2 >2;@C :DDF6[ 96 D2:5 =2DE H66<] uCJ6 FC865 E96 56G6=@A>6?E @7 A@=:4:6D] %96C6 ?665D E@ 36 2 92C5 =:?6[ 96 D2:5]k^Am kAmq6J@?5 E96 6BF:A>6?E 6IA6?D6[ uCJ6 D2:5 E96C6’D DE277 E:>6 2?5 @7E6? C6A62E65 G:D:ED]k^Am kAm&?E:= A6@A=6 2C6 9:E :? E96 A@4<6E3@@<D[ 96 D2:5[ E96J’== <66A 52>28:?8 E96 6BF:A>6?E]k^Am kAm“(6 ?665 E@ 92G6 D@>6 EJA6 @7 C6A6C4FDD:@?[” uCJ6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 AC@3=6> :D?’E :D@=2E65 E@ $2=EG:==6]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ E96 r9:=9@H:6 %@H? r@F?4:= ~z’5 :ED DE277 E@ 6?7@C46 DE2E6 =2HD H96? :?5:G:5F2=D 52>286 @C 56DEC@J H2E6C 6BF:A>6?E :? E96D6 4:C4F>DE2?46D]k^Am kAmr9:=9@H:6’D >@G6 42>6 27E6C E@H? DE277 >6>36CD 562=E H:E9 >F=E:A=6 42D6D @7 A6@A=6 ECJ:?8 E@ 3JA2DD E96 H2E6C DJDE6>’D D9FE5@H? @C FD286\>62DFC:?8 6BF:A>6?E] ~?6 42D6 H2D D@ A6CG2D:G6 E92E DE277 6G6?EF2==J 925 E@ C6D@CE E@ 2AA=J:?8 4@?4C6E6 E@ DE@A E96 E967E 2EE6>AED]k^Am kAmx? r9:=9@H:6[ !F3=:4 (@C<D s:C64E@C %J=6C z66? ?@E65 E92E :7 E96 6BF:A>6?E :D 52>2865[ E96C6’D 2=D@ 2 S`[d__ E2A 766 E@ C6DE@C6 D6CG:46]k^AmkAm%96 $2=EG:==6 :?4:56?E 92AA6?65 :? E96 4@F?EJ 3FE 3642FD6 :E H2D H:E9:? 2 >:=6 @7 E@H? 3@F?52CJ[ $!s pDD:DE2?E r9:67 $E6G6? |4'6J D2:5 96 H@F=5 255C6DD E96 >2EE6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Saltville councilman's service remembered A sitting member of the Saltville Town Council, who first served the town as a department head, died last weekend. Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …