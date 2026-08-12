Celtic-Appalachian Roots Music powerhouse coming to Song of the Mountains Aug 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Song of the Mountains featuring Tuatha Dea on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.kAm%96 4@?46CE D6C:6D H:== 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 %F2E92 s62[ 2 AC@8C6DD:G6 p>6C:42?2 32?5 H:E9 2 r6=E:4\pAA2=249:2? :?7=F6?46 2?5 762C=6DD 2EE:EF56 7@C AFD9:?8 E96 3@F?52C:6D @7 >@56C? C@@ED >FD:4] r@>3:?:?8 AC:>2= C9JE9>D[ >6=@5:4 2?5 6E96C62= 32==25D[ D4C62>:?8 8F:E2C C:77D H:E9 2? pAA2=249:2? 2?5 r6=E:4 G:36[ E9:D 8C@FA 3@C? @7 2 72>:=J 5CF> 4:C4=6 56=:G6CD 2? 2FE96?E:4[ EC:32= 6IA6C:6?46 E92E :D D2:5 E@ ?@E @?=J 5C2HD E96 2F5:6?46 :?E@ E96 >FD:4 3FE :?E@ E96 >@>6?E 2D H6==]k^AmkAmx? a_`f[ %F2E92 s62 3642>6 A2CE @7 %96 }6H qC:DE@= $6DD:@?D[ 2 4@==23@C2E:@? 46=63C2E:?8 E96 9:DE@C:4 `haf $6DD:@?D 2=@?8 H:E9 7@=<D =:<6 s@==J !2CE@?[ ':C8:?:2 vC@F?5[ ch (:?496DE6C 2?5 >@C6] %96:C C9JE9>:4 8C@@G6 2?5 :?E6C24E:@? :?DA:C6D 2F5:6?46 A2CE:4:A2E:@?[ H9:49 92D 364@>6 2 DE2A=6 @7 E96:C A6C7@C>2?46D] uC@> E96 368:??:?8[ E96 32?5 92D 6>3C2465 :ED r6=E:4 96C:E286 2?5 >6D965 E96 EC25:E:@?2= >FD:4 @7 $4@E=2?5 2?5 xC6=2?5 H:E9 E96:C @H? 3@=5 3=6?5 @7 >2:?DEC62> C@4<[ >@F?E2:? 5CF>>:?8 2?5 pAA2=249:2? 3=F6D E@ AC@5F46 2 ECF=J F?:BF6 D@F?5 E92E 92D 2 F?:G6CD2= 2AA62=] %96J 92G6 366? 5F3365 “%96 t4=64E:4 $E62>\!F?< !2CEC:586 u2>:=J :? z:=ED 2?5 r@CD6ED[” 3J 72?D 72C 2?5 H:56]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Appomattox deputy killed on US 460 while responding to crash kAm$@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D DEC:G6D E@ D9@H42D6 E96 36DE E2=6?ED :? 3=F68C2DD[ p>6C:42?2[ 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4] p? 2H2C5\H:??:?8 AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 4@?46CE D6C:6D D9@H42D:?8 >FD:4[ >FD:4:2?D[ >FD:42= 96C:E286[ 2?5 4F=EFC6 @7 E96 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2?D] {:G6 4@?46CED 2C6 96=5 >@?E9=J 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:E9 D9@HD G:56@E2A65 7@C E96 2H2C5\H:??:?8 E6=6G:D:@? D6C:6D E92E 42? 36 D66? @? AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 277:=:2E6D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?ECJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…