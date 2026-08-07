Top Story Car Tax relief rate continues to decline SPorter Aug 7, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The relief that Smyth County taxpayers get from the “No Car Tax” legislation, or more formally the Personal Property Tax Relief Act of 1998, continues to decline.kAmpE E96:C =2DE >66E:?8[ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD D6E E96 C2E6 2E beT 2D C64@>>6?565 3J r@>>:DD:@?6C @7 E96 #6G6?F6 qC25=6J !@H6CD]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ E96 C2E6 42>6 :? 2E bgT]k^AmkAm(96? E96 p4E H2D 25@AE65[ E96 4@>>@?H62=E9 :?E6?565 E@ DF3D:5:K6 `__T @7 E96 E2I6D @? A6CD@?2=\FD6 G69:4=6 G2=F65 2E @C 36=@H Sa_[___ 7@C =@42=:E:6D] w@H6G6C[ H96? DE2E6 C6G6?F6 D=@H65 5@H?[ E96 4@>>@?H62=E9 42AA65 E96 2>@F?E @7 >@?6J E92E 6249 ;FC:D5:4E:@? C646:G6D] pD E96 ?F>36C @7 G69:4=6D 2?5 E96:C G2=F6 :?4C62D6D[ 6249 J62C =@42=:E:6D >FDE 6I2>:?6 E96 2DD6DD>6?ED 2?5 56E6C>:?6 H92E A6C46?E286 E96 DE2E6 DF3D:5J H:== 4@G6C] %2IA2J6CD A2J E96 C6>2:?56C]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Saltville launches farmers market Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee ATV's on roadways drawing debate kAm%96 2>@F?E @7 C6=:67 E96 4@F?EJ 42? AC@G:56 :D 32D65 @? E96 ?F>36C @7 BF2=:7J:?8 G69:4=6D 2?5 E96:C G2=F6D] %9@D6 7:8FC6D 2C6 C68F=2C=J :? 7=FI H:E9 A6@A=6 >@G:?8 :? 2?5 @FE @7 E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 D6==:?8 G69:4=6D]k^AmkAm~H?6CD @?=J C646:G6 C6=:67 @? E96 7:CDE Sa_[___ @7 2 G69:4=6’D G2=F6]k^AmkAm$>JE9 r@F?EJ A2JD `__T @7 E96 A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ E2I @? G69:4=6D G2=F65 2E S`[___ @C =6DD] p44@C5:?8 E@ 2 C6A@CE 7C@> E96 r@>>:DD:@?6C @7 E96 #6G6?F6[ E96C6 2C6 23@FE d[c_d G69:4=6D E92E 7:E E92E 56D4C:AE:@?]k^Am kAmp3@FE a_[cda G69:4=6D 2C6 G2=F65 2E S`[__` E@ Sa_[___]k^Am kAm'2=F6D 2E >@C6 E92? Sa_[___ 4@>6 :? 2E b[egh]k^AmkAmx?:E:2==J[ E96 4@F?EJ’D 42C E2I C6=:67 H2D f_T] qJ a_`a[ 7@C >@DE G69:4=6 @H?6CD[ E96 DE2E6 7F?5D E@@< 42C6 @7 e`T @7 E96 3:==] x? a_`e E96 A6C46?E286 H2D =@H6C65 E@ dbT]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?EJ 42?’E >2<6 >@?6J @? E96 AC@8C2>] x7 D@>6 >@?6J 7C@> E96 AC@8C2> C6>2:?D :? @?6 J62C[ E96 4@F?EJ >FDE C@== E92E >@?6J :?E@ E96 ?6IE J62C’D 4@>AFE2E:@?D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Not a day goes by when Chris Dutton isn’t on the phone or otherwise trying to help one of his fellow veterans. Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care On Wednesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that $1,750,000 is coming to Southwest Virginia to help address substance abuse and provide menta… Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley The 92nd Rich Valley Fair is underway.