Holston Valley Medical Center performs first procedure using new minimally invasive heart valve replacement technology Oct 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Holston Valley Medical Center's Edwards SAPIEN M3 system first case celebration. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patients across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia now have access to one of the newest treatments for heart valve disease without having to travel far from home.kAm~? %F6D52J[ pF8] ``[ :?E6CG6?E:@?2= 42C5:@=@8:DE sC] v2FC2G #2?2[ 42C5:24 DFC86@? sC] $E2?=6J v2== 2?5 ?@?\:?G2D:G6 42C5:@=@8:DE sC] p?;2=: $92C>2 A6C7@C>65 E96 7:CDE AC@465FC6 FD:?8 E96 t5H2C5D $p!xt} |b™ DJDE6> 2E w@=DE@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. 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