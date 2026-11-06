Top Story Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out SPorter Nov 6, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sixth- and eighth-grade students who want to try out for athletic teams may soon be on equal footing with older students if the Smyth County School Board adopts a new policy it’s now considering.kAm|:<6 $EFC8:==[ $FA6CG:D@C @7 x?DECF4E:@?[ 2?5 {@C: qCF46[ s:C64E@C @7 $64@?52CJ t5F42E:@?[ AC6D6?E65 E96 A@=:4J C6G:D:@?D E@ E96 $49@@= q@2C5 2E E96:C ~4E@36C >66E:?8]k^AmkAmpD E96 A@=:4J ?@H DE2?5D[ $EFC8:== 2?5 qCF46 ?@E65 E92E @?=J D6G6?E9 2?5 6:89E9 8C256CD 42? ECJ @FE @? E96 7:CDE 52J 7@C >:55=6 D49@@= 2E9=6E:4 E62>D 2?5 E96 ?F>36C @7 D:IE9\8C256 DEF56?ED H9@ F=E:>2E6=J 42? A=2J :D =:>:E65] pD H6==[ 7@C ;F?:@C G2CD:EJ E62>D[ @?=J 2 =:>:E65 ?F>36C @7 6:89E9\8C256 2E9=6E6D 42? 62C? 2 DA@E @? E96 E62>]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths A Democratic wave and more takeaways from the US midterm elections kAm%96 AC@A@D65 A@=:4J H@F=5 2==@H DEF56?ED :? E96 6:89E9 8C256 E@ ECJ @FE 7@C y' E62>D[ 6I46AE 7@@E32==[ @? E96 D2>6 32D:D 2D 7C6D9>6? 2?5 D@A9@>@C6D]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A@D2= H@F=5 2=D@ 2==@H D:IE9\8C256 DEF56?ED E@ ECJ @FE 7@C >:55=6 D49@@= E62>D W6I46AE 7@@E32==X @? E96 D2>6 32D:D 2D DEF56?ED :? E96 D6G6?E9 2?5 6:89E9 8C256D]k^AmkAm$EFC8:== E@=5 E96 $49@@= q@2C5 E92E 2D 6?C@==>6?E 564=:?6D E9:D >62DFC6 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 96=A 3F:=5 DEC@?86C E62>D]k^AmkAmqCF46 D2:5 E96 >@G6 :D 2=D@ 6IA64E65 E@ 6?92?46 D49@@= 4F=EFC6 H:E9 2== 8C256D 36:?8 A2CE @7 E62>D]k^Am kAm$49@@= q@2C5 >6>36C q6? p52>D D2:5 96’5 962C5 9:89=J 72G@C23=6 3FKK :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 C6G:D:@?] w6 2?E:4:A2E65 E96 492?86 96=A:?8 >F=E:A=6 D49@@=D]k^AmkAm$EFC8:== ?@E65 E92E E96 25>:?:DEC2E@CD @7 2== E96 :>A24E65 D49@@=D 2?5 2E9=6E:4 5:C64E@CD 92G6 6IAC6DD65 E96:C DFAA@CE 7@C E96 492?86]k^AmkAm%96 A@=:4J >256 :E E9C@F89 E96 3@2C5’D 7:CDE C625:?8 :? ~4E@36C 2?5 H:== ?665 E@ A2DD 2 D64@?5 C625:?8 :? }@G6>36C[ 364@>:?8 67764E:G6 7@C DAC:?8 DA@CED]k^Am kAmp52>D AFD965 7@C E96 D49@@= 3@2C5 E@ H2:G6 :ED CF=6D 2?5 25@AE E96 C6G:D65 A@=:4J @? @?=J @?6 C625:?8 D@ :E H@F=5 E2<6 67764E D@@?6C] w@H6G6C[ @E96C 3@2C5 >6>36CD 5:5?’E H2?E E@ 3C62< E96:C AC64656?E @7 DF3;64E:?8 2== ?6H A@=:4:6D E@ EH@ C625:?8D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others … Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response Earlier this month Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss joined about 1,000 other law enforcement, public safety, and community leaders in Richmo…