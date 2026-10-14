G-Girls best Richlands Oct 14, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv\v:C=D 36DE #:49=2?5Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 vC292> v\v:C=D C64@C565 2 ad\a_[ a`\ad[ `g\ad[ ad\`d[ `d\`a $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ @G6C C:G2= #:49=2?5D]k^AmkAmqCJ?? qC665:?8 H2D E96 36DE 7@C #:49=2?5D 2D 96 DE2E =:?6 :?4=F565 `a <:==D[ `` 5:8D 2?5 D:I 246D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@? 3=2?<D qF==5@8Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp33J #232C2 925 6:89E <:==D 2?5 7@FC 246D 2D E96 |2C:@? $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D >256 BF:4< H@C< @7 %2K6H6== 7@C 2 ad\`g[ ad\h[ ad\`c $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E EC:F>A9]k^Am People are also reading… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Somic expansion approved by town Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers kAm$25:6 p>@D W6:89E <:==DX 2?5 pF3C6J *2C36C WD:I <:==DX H6C6 2=D@ A2CE @7 E96 9:E A2C256 7@C E96 ‘r2?6D[ H9:=6 |24:6 w2?D96H AC@5F465 2 ac\2DD:DE[ E9C66\246[ EH@\<:== DE2E =:?6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…