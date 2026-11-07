Comedian Jeff Allen is coming to Marion with a Christmas special Nov 7, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host comedian Jeff Allen’s Christmas Tour, a live stage production, on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m.kAmp==6? 4@>3:?6D 9F>@C H:E9 2 962CEH2C>:?8 =@@< 2E =:76[ >2<:?8 9:> 2 72G@C:E6 @? sCJ q2C r@>65J[ }6E7=:I[ p>2K@?[ !FC67=:I[ 2?5 4@F?E=6DD 4=F3D[ E962E6CD[ 2?5 4@CA@C2E6 6G6?ED 7@C E96 A2DE c_Z J62CD] }62C=J EH@ 3:==:@? G:56@ G:6HD[ @G6C EH@ >:==:@? 7@==@H6CD 24C@DD D@4:2= >65:2 2?5 2 C64@C5\D6EE:?8 D6G6? sCJ q2C DA64:2=D[ p==6? :D D2:5 E@ 36 2 G:C2= D6?D2E:@?—3FE ?@E9:?8 4@>A2C6D E@ D66:?8 9:> =:G6 @? DE286]k^AmkAmw:D 4@>65J 5C:G6D 9@>6 E96 9F>@C :? 6G6CJ52J 72>:=J =:76i E96 FAD 2?5 5@H?D @7 >2CC:286[ E96 492==6?86 @7 C2:D:?8 49:=5C6?[ E96 3=:DD @7 E96 6>AEJ ?6DE[ 2?5 E96 ?6H7@F?5 ;@JD @7 36:?8 2 8C2?5A2C6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one A Democratic wave and more takeaways from the US midterm elections Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out kAmp==6? :D DE2C:?8 5@H? 9:D f_E9 J62C 2?5 DE2CE:?8 E@ E9:?< 23@FE D=@H:?8 5@H? — D@CE @7] (9:=6 9:D @77:4:2= |J u:CDE u:?2= u2C6H6== %@FC <:4<65 @77 62C=:6C :? a_ae[ 96’D 9:EE:?8 E96 C@25 E9:D r9C:DE>2D E@ 3C:?8 2F5:6?46D 2 >:I @7 72? 72G@C:E6D 2?5 7C6D9 >2E6C:2=]k^AmkAmuC@> E96 4=2DD:4 Qw2AAJ (:76[ w2AAJ {:76Q C@FE:?6 E@ 3C2?5\?6H E2<6D @? 28:?8 2?5 72>:=J[ p==6? DEC:G6D E@ AF== :E 2== E@86E96C 7@C 2 ?:89E E92E :D >62?E E@ 36 2D FA=:7E:?8 2D :E :D 9:=2C:@FD] %:4<6ED 2C6 2== 86?6C2= 25>:DD:@? H:E9 E96 @AE:@? 7@C AC6>:F> D62E:?8 2?5 2 'x! 6IA6C:6?46] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others … Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c…