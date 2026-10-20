Canes pound out win over G-Girls Oct 20, 2026 5 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmr2?6D A@F?5 @FE H:? @G6C v\v:C=Dk^AmkAmpF3C6J *2C36C 925 ?:?6 <:==D 2D E96 |2C:@? $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D 92>>6C65 @FE 2 ad\`h[ ad\`a[ ad\`h G@==6J32== G:4E@CJ @G6C E96 vC292> v\v:C=D @? |@?52J 2?5 :? E96 AC@46DD >@G65 4=@D6C E@ $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E 8@=5]k^AmkAm%96 ‘r2?6D 42? 4=:?49 E96 $(s C68F=2C\D62D@? E:E=6 H:E9 2 H:? @G6C ':C8:?:2 w:89 @? %F6D52J 2E 9@>6 2?5 2 EC:F>A9 @? E96 C@25 2E E96 {632?@? !:@?66CD @? %9FCD52J] {632?@? EC2:=D |2C:@? 3J @?6 82>6 :? E96 DE2?5:?8D]k^Am kAm“%9:D H66< @FC 8@2= :D E@ >2:?E2:? @FC 7@4FD 2?5 DE2J :? 4@?EC@= @7 E96 =:EE=6 E9:?8D[” D2:5 |2C:@? 4@249 p>2?52 w2?D96H] “(6 ;FDE 92G6 E@ 4@>6 C625J E@ A=2J 6G6CJ E:>6 H6 DE6A @? E96 4@FCE]”k^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Somic expansion approved by town Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Goodwill opening Tazewell store kAm$25:6 p>@D W6:89E <:==D[ D6G6? D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ EH@ 3=@4<DX[ |24:6 w2?D96H Wab 2DD:DED[ `a D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ 7@FC <:==D[ 7@FC 5:8DX 2?5 p33J #232C2 W`b D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ E9C66 <:==D[ EH@ 5:8DX 4@?EC:3FE65 :? 2 >2;@C H2J]k^AmkAm“p=H2JD 6?;@J 2 H:? 3FE E@?:89E C6>:?565 FD E@ >2<6 DFC6 H6 DE2J65 7@4FD @? E96 =:EE=6 E9:?8D[” p>2?52 w2?D96H D2:5] “(6 925 E@@ >2?J D:>A=6 6CC@CD E92E H6 ?665 E@ 4=62? FA]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq62C42ED D9FE @FE qF==5@8Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm(C:8=6J q6=496C’D `b\2DD:DE[ 7:G6\<:==[ E9C66\3=@4< DE2E =:?6 H6C6 2>@?8 E96 9:89=:89ED 2D E96 ':C8:?:2 w:89 q62C42ED 36DE65 E96 qF==5@8D @7 %2K6H6== ad\f[ ad\`c[ ad\`e :? 2 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E >2E49 :? qC:DE@=]k^Am kAmz:=6629 %F4<6C W`_ <:==D[ `_ 5:8DX[ t>>2 w@8DE@? W7@FC 246DX 2?5 z2=2J29 qC:DE@= W`f 5:8D[ 7:G6 246DX AC@5F465 E@A\?@E49 A6C7@C>2?46D 2D H6==]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.