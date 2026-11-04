New look for Wytheville, RR councils Nov 4, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County towns will have new mayors in the new year, after Wytheville and Rural Retreat voters spoke on Nov. 3.kAmp ?6H >2J@C H2D 2 DFC6 E9:?8 :? (JE96G:==6[ H:E9 4FCC6?E |2J@C sC] q6E9 %2J=@C ?@E D66<:?8 C6\6=64E:@?] '@E6CD 324<65 (JE96G:==6 !@=:46 r9:67 y@6= w2D9 7@C E96 A@DE 3J ?62C=J eg A6C46?E] w2D9 C646:G65 a[_eh G@E6D E@ |:4926= “s@4” $496?6>2?’D hfg]k^AmkAmx? #FC2= #6EC62E[ :?4F>36?E |2J@C %:>@E9J {:EK 76== E@ 492==6?86C $62? ':2CD 3J 2 `da\G@E6 >2C8:?] ':2CD C646:G65 ea A6C46?E @7 E96 #FC2= #6EC62E G@E6[ @C beh] {:EK C646:G65 a`f G@E6D]k^Am kAm%9C66 42?5:52E6D H6C6 GJ:?8 7@C E9C66 @A6? D62ED @? E96 #FC2= #6EC62E 4@F?4:=]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Morgan to discuss his new book on SWVA's rich biodiversity at Saltville museum Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 kAms2=6 *@?EK C646:G65 bhh G@E6D] y677C6J qFEK C646:G65 af`[ 2?5 |:4926= sF?42? C646:G65 bee]k^AmkAmx? 2 4C@H565 (JE96G:==6 4@F?4:= 7:6=5[ G@E6CD A:4<65 EH@ 4@F?4:= >6>36CD 7C@> 2 D=2E6 @7 7:G6[ :?4=F5:?8 :?4F>36?E ':46 |2J@C r2?5: y@9?D@? 2?5 :?4F>36?E r2E9J !2EE:D@?]k^AmkAm~7 E96 EH@ :?4F>36?ED[ 62C=J E@E2=D D66> E@ D9@H E92E @?=J !2EE:D@? H:== 36 C6EFC?:?8 E@ 4@F?4:= @? y2?] `]k^Am kAm!2EE:D@? C646:G65 `[ab_ G@E6D 2?5 H2D E96 E@A G@E6\86EE6C :? E96 7:6=5]k^AmkAm&?@77:4:2= C6DF=ED D9@H E92E y@9?D@? H2D E96 E9:C5\9:896DE G@E6\86EE6C[ C646:G:?8 `[`ah]k^Am kAm#2?5J w2>> yC][ 244@C5:?8 E@ F?@77:4:2= C6DF=ED[ =@@<D E@ 36 E96 D64@?5\9:896DE G@E6\86EE6C 2?5 2 4@F?4:= >6>36C\6=64E[ H:E9 `[`dg G@E6D]k^AmkAmpF3C6J (9:E=@H $C] C646:G65 efb G@E6D[ 2?5 z6CCJ t2?D ecf]k^Am kAmx? q=2?5 r@F?EJ[ E96 =@?6 42?5:52E6 7@C r@>>:DD:@?6C @7 #6G6?F6[ r2C>2? ':2C[ C646:G65 `[gcg G@E6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others …