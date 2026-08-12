Arts on Main Festival set for this Saturday Aug 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Paintings were prominent in the first Arts on Main Fest, which was held last year in Chilhowie. Submitted photo Kids can take part in crafts. Submitted photo Pottery was also part of the 2025 event. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For people who enjoy art – taking it in, adding it to home or office, or making it, Chilhowie is the place to be this Saturday.kAm%96 D64@?5 pCED @? |2:? u6DE:G2= :D D6E 7@C $2EFC52J[ pF8] `d[ @? |2:? $EC66E]k^AmkAm!C6D6?E65 3J E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 %96 pCE !=246[ pCED @? |2:? DEC:G6D E@ 3C:?8 E@86E96C 2CE:DED[ >2<6CD[ 2?5 4C62E:G6D 7C@> 24C@DD E96 C68:@? 7@C 2 52J 7:==65 H:E9 2CE[ 56>@?DEC2E:@?D[ 4C62E:G:EJ[ 2?5 7F? 7@C E96 H9@=6 72>:=J]k^AmkAmu6DE:G2= 2EE6?566D H:== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D9@A 92?5>256 4C62E:@?D 7C@> =@42= 2CE:DED 2?5 2CE:D2?D[ 5:D4@G6C F?:BF6 A:646D[ 2?5 >66E E96 A6@A=6 369:?5 E96 2CEH@C<] ':D:E@CD 42? 2=D@ 6?;@J =:G6 2CE 56>@?DEC2E:@?D 2?5 A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 92?5D\@? 2CE 24E:G:E:6D 56D:8?65 7@C 2== 286D]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp kAmp r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5[ “(96E96C J@FVC6 2? 2CE 6?E9FD:2DE =@@<:?8 7@C D@>6E9:?8 DA64:2=[ 2 72>:=J D62C49:?8 7@C 2 7F? 24E:G:EJ[ @C D:>A=J D@>6@?6 H9@ 6?;@JD DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= 2CE:DED 2?5 D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D[ pCED @? |2:? @776CD D@>6E9:?8 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]k^AmkAmr@>6 DEC@== E9C@F89 |2:? $EC66E :? r9:=9@H:6[ 6IA=@C6 E96 4C62E:G:EJ @7 @FC =@42= 2CE:DED[ 2?5 6?;@J 2 52J 46=63C2E:?8 E96 2CED]”k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 6G6?E[ G:D:E E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C’D u2463@@< A286]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…