Chilhowie’s JAM-Boree accepted by The Crooked Road as Affiliate Venue May 13, 2026 52 mins ago 0 1 of 3 Officials gather to celebrate the Chilhowie Bluegrass JAM-Boree being recognized as an Affiliate Venue by The Crooked Road. Photos courtesy of the Crooked Road and Smyth County Chamber of Commerce Del. Mitchell Cornett helped celebrated the occasion. Photos courtesy of the Crooked Road and Smyth County Chamber of Commerce Crooked Road Executive Director Tyler Hughes addressed the gathering. Photos courtesy of the Crooked Road and Smyth County Chamber of Commerce Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, April 28, marked a significant milestone for the Chilhowie Bluegrass JAM-Boree, as it was officially recognized as an Affiliate Venue by The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.kAmw6=5 H66<=J 2E E96 r9:=9@H:6 {:@?D r=F3 3F:=5:?8[ E96 yp|\q@C66 3C:?8D E@86E96C >FD:4:2?D[ 52?46CD[ 2?5 >FD:4 =@G6CD 7@C 2? 6G6?:?8 C@@E65 :? 4@>>F?:EJ[ EC25:E:@?[ 2?5 76==@HD9:A] s:??6C 2?5 @A6? ;2> D6DD:@?D 368:? 6249 %F6D52J 2E eib_ A]>]k^AmkAmrC@@<65 #@25 tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C %J=6C wF896D D2:5[ “(6 2C6 E9C:==65 E@ H6=4@>6 E96 r9:=9@H:6 q=F68C2DD yp|\q@C66 E@ %96 rC@@<65 #@25 72>:=J] %96:C H@C< 2?5 >FD:4 2C6 6I6>A=2CJ @7 H92E >2<6D $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 DF49 2 DA64:2= A=246 7@C 72?D @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4]Qk^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects kAm%96 C64@8?:E:@? H2D 46=63C2E65 H:E9 2 32??6C AC6D6?E2E:@? 2EE6?565 3J C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> %96 rC@@<65 #@25[ =@42= 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 r9:=9@H:6 |2J@C v2CJ w6?:?86C 2?5 s6=682E6 |:E496== r@C?6EE[ 2D H6== 2D A2CE?6CD 7C@> ':C8:?:2 %@FC:D> r@CA@C2E:@?[ E96 %@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ %@FC:D> pDD@4:2E:@?[ 2?5 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46]k^AmkAm%96 p77:=:2E6 '6?F6 AC@8C2> DEC:G6D E@ 9:89=:89E AC6>:6C EC25:E:@?2= >FD:4 6IA6C:6?46D 24C@DD E96 C68:@? 2?5 AC@G:56D A2CE:4:A2E:?8 G6?F6D H:E9 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 6=6G2E6 E96:C G:D:3:=:EJ 2?5 4@??64E H:E9 3C@256C 2F5:6?46D] %96 r9:=9@H:6 q=F68C2DD yp|\q@C66 ?@H ;@:?D 2 ?6EH@C< @7 G6?F6D 565:42E65 E@ AC6D6CG:?8 2?5 AC@>@E:?8 pAA2=249:2? >FD:42= 96C:E286]k^Am kAm~E96C ?62C3J p77:=:2E6 '6?F6D :?4=F56 E96 |@?52J }:89E y2> 2E E96 (2J?6 r w6?56CD@? $49@@= @7 pAA2=249:2? pCED 2?5 $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D[ 9@DE65 2E E96 {:?4@=? %962EC6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? %96 rC@@<65 #@25 @C =62C? >@C6 23@FE =@42= ;2>D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^E964C@@<65C@25G2]4@>^Qm9EEADi^^E964C@@<65C@25G2]4@>^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.