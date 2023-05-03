In the end, Supervisors followed the recommendation of the Building & Grounds Committee, but it wasn’t without some consideration.

At the board meeting on April 25, officials voted unanimously to declare Coxs Trailer Park a public nuisance. The vote followed an April 18 Building & Grounds Committee recommendation to declare the area unfit for occupancy.

The issue revolved around complaints the county received about a failing septic system at the park discharging raw sewage onto neighboring properties.

A handful of park residents spoke earlier in the meeting, during citizens time, pleading with the county to not kick them out. Several even offered to clean up the area and work to fix any issues.

Board Chair Brian Vaught told those speaking that under state law, landlords have to follow building and housing codes and must make all repairs that are needed. He went on to advise those in attendance to contact Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society, which is based in Marion but serves Wythe County, too, to see what legal recourse residents might have.

“It’s not about the clutter,” Vaught said. “It’s about raw sewage running out.”

Vice Chair Rolland Cook asked Building Official Kyle Taylor what kind of leniency residents could be given, including whether there was a legal way for them to do the necessary work. However, he noted that the issue couldn’t wait much longer.

“If my mother had to walk through that to get to her mailbox, I’d be really upset,” Cook said.

Taylor noted that he was at the park on April 24 for 15 or 20 minutes and was sickened by the smell.

Board member Ryan Lawson said that while she understands the seriousness of the issue, she would hate to kick residents out with such short notice.

“I would like them to have more notice than a day,” she said.

Several residents who spoke at the meeting pointed out that they didn’t know where they could go or would go were they to lose their homes.

Wythe officials agreed to have Taylor start taking action and to come back in two weeks to report on progress.

County leaders also unanimously waived building permit and trades fees for church construction projects. That measure, too, came by recommendation of the B&G committee.