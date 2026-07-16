Inn at Foster Falls reopens under new management Jul 16, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 The Inn at Foster Falls is reopened under new management. Submitted photo Foster Falls Submitted photo A room at the Inn at Foster Falls. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is excited to announce that the historic Inn at Foster Falls, located within New River Trail State Park, is accepting reservations once again. The inn will be operated by the Inn at Foster Falls LLC, a subsidiary of Samson Global Solutions LLC. Samson Global Solutions LLC was selected as the concessionaire following a competitive bidding process. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. 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