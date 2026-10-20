Oral rabies vaccine baits being distributed in Southwest Virginia SPorter Oct 20, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 The area of Southwest Virginia where oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed. United States Department of Agriculture Oral rabies vaccine coated sachet. United States Department of Agriculture Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter In Southwest Virginia, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters are expected to once again be distributing bait to prevent the spread of rabies in raccoons.kAm%96 5:DEC:3FE:@? :D D6E 7@C >:5\~4E@36C 2?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6’D (:=5=:76 $6CG:46D AC@8C2>[ H:== 36 DAC625 @G6C EH@ H66<D]k^AmkAm%96 @C2= C23:6D G244:?6 W~#'X 32:ED H:== 36 5:DEC:3FE65 :? q=2?5[ r2CC@==[ v:=6D[ vC2JD@?[ !F=2D<:[ $>JE9[ (2D9:?8E@?[ 2?5 (JE96 4@F?E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 E@H?D @7 r9:=9@H:6[ s2>2D4FD[ u@CE r9:DH6==[ v=256 $AC:?8[ |2C:@?[ #FC2= #6EC62E[ $2=EG:==6[ %2K6H6==[ 2?5 (JE96G:==6]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? D6?E 7C@> H:=5=:76 3:@=@8:DE tC:4 (:=96=> E@ =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED[ E96 AC@8C2> :D A2CE @7 2 ?2E:@?H:56 677@CE E@ AC6G6?E E96 H6DEH2C5 DAC625 @7 C244@@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.