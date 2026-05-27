MSHS Beta Club graduates MSHS Beta Club graduates May 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MSHS Beta Club graduates for 2026 include, front row, Macy Osborne, Mia Johnson, Madison Dempsey, Madison Cassell, Dannika Blevins, Kaylee Henderson. Middle row, Zoe Sage, Zoey Karnes, Madilyn Bonham, Xander Gates, Ava Austin, Lauren Linford, Kylea Lyles. Back row, Addison Umbarger, Caden Hutton, Caden Burchett, Garrett Vernon, Sebastian Jones, Addyson Williams, Sarah Blevins. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.