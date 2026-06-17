Centerpiece Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Jun 17, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Gambit is a 1-year-old Coonhound-Collie mix. Submitted photo Gambit is always ready for the next adventure. Submitted photo Gambit is a friendly guy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.kAm%9:D 92?5D@>6 `\J62C\@=5 r@@?9@F?5\r@==:6 >:I H6:89D :? 2E ec A@F?5D 2?5 :D 7F== @7 7F?\=@G:?8 6?6C8J[ 4FC:@D:EJ[ 2?5 492C>] (96E96C :EVD 6IA=@C:?8 E96 8C62E @FE5@@CD[ 8@:?8 7@C =@?8 H2=<D[ @C DA6?5:?8 E:>6 H:E9 9:D A6@A=6[ v2>3:E :D 2=H2JD C625J 7@C E96 ?6IE 25G6?EFC6]k^AmkAmv2>3:E :D 2 7C:6?5=J 8FJ H9@ 6?;@JD E96 4@>A2?J @7 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 H@F=5 =@G6 2 42?:?6 4@>A2?:@? E@ C@>A 2?5 A=2J H:E9] (9:=6 96 86ED 2=@?8 362FE:7F==J H:E9 @E96C 5@8D[ 96 5@6D 86E 2 3:E 6I4:E65 2C@F?5 42ED] $@[ :7 J@F 92G6 2 42E H9@ :D?’E 27C2:5 @7 2 7C:6?5=J 492D6 7C@> E:>6 E@ E:>6[ 96’D DE:== J@FC 8FJPk^Am kAmx7 J@FVC6 C625J E@ 255 2 7F?\=@G:?8[ 27764E:@?2E6 4@>A2?:@? E@ J@FC =:76[ v2>3:E :D H2:E:?8 E@ >66E J@FPk^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAmpAA=J E@ 25@AE 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2m 2?5 H6 H:== C6249 @FE 23@FE D6EE:?8 FA 2 >66E 2?5 8C66EP U?3DAjk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge