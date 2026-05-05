Supervisors OK bonus May 5, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The county’s governing board has approved a one-time 2 percent bonus for employees, following action by the state affecting Compensation Board-funded positions.kAm$E2E6 @77:4:2=D 2FE9@C:K65 E96 3@?FD 7@C r@>A6?D2E:@? q@2C5 6>A=@J66D 32D65 @? D2=2C:6D 2D @7 yF?6 ` @7 E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C] %96 A2J>6?E :?4=F56D C6:>3FCD6>6?E 7@C E96 6>A=@J6C’D D92C6 @7 uxrp E2I6D E@ E96 4@F?EJ] %96 3@?FD :D 2 @?6\E:>6 A2J>6?E 2?5 5@6D ?@E 27764E 32D6 D2=2C:6D @C 7FEFC6 C2:D6D]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 DE2E6 24E:@? 2AA=:6D E@ r@>A6?D2E:@? q@2C5\7F?565 A@D:E:@?D[ 4@F?EJ\A2:5 6>A=@J66D H@C<:?8 :? E9@D6 @77:46D EJA:42==J C646:G6 2 4@>A2C23=6 2G6C286 3@?FD 7F?565 3J E96 4@F?EJ] %96 3@?FD H2D ?@E :?4=F565 :? E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C 3F586E 2?5 :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 4@DE 23@FE Sgc[___ 24C@DD 2== 27764E65 6>A=@J66D]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAmp7E6C 5:D4FDD:@?[ 3@2C5 >6>36CD 28C665 E@ 6IE6?5 E96 a A6C46?E @?6\E:>6 3@?FD E@ 2== 4@F?EJ\A2:5 6>A=@J66D] uF?5:?8 H:== 4@>6 7C@> 56A2CE>6?E2= 3F586ED H96C6 2G2:=23=6[ H:E9 2?J D9@CE72== 4@G6C65 3J E96 4@F?EJ’D 4@?E:?86?4J 7F?5]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ @77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ H:== C6>2:? F?56C 2 3FC? 32? E9C@F89 yF?6 a 3642FD6 @7 6IEC6>6 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D] %96 C6DEC:4E:@? :D :?E6?565 E@ C65F46 7:C6 C:D< 2?5 5:D4@FC286 @A6? 7=2>6D[ :?4=F5:?8 42>A7:C6D 2?5 492C4@2= 8C:==D] pFE9@C:E:6D 4@?E:?F6 E@ 6>A92D:K6 7:C6 D276EJ 2?5 2C6 C6DA@?5:?8 E@ AF3=:4 :?BF:C:6D 23@FE 3FC?:?8 C68F=2E:@?D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.