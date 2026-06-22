Spay, neuter shuttle coming to Floyd Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A dog spay/neuter low-cost shuttle is coming to Floyd in July. Financial assistance is available. The shuttle is for Floyd County residents only. Call 540-745-7207. Spay/neuter is by appointment only. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Marion native Arthur “Scrapper” Broady is returning to his hometown next weekend to help the community commemorate Juneteenth. He wants to hel…