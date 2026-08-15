Marion Senior High receives $5,000 for football program SPorter Aug 15, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the first week of school, Marion Senior High School got an extra boost with the news that it had won $5,000.kAm|$w$ H2D @?6 @7 `_ ':C8:?:2 9:89 D49@@=D C646:G:?8 Sd[___ 6249 E9C@F89 %\|@3:=6’D uC:52J }:89E dv {:89ED AC@8C2>] }@H[ 6249 D49@@= :D 2=D@ :? E96 CF??:?8 7@C 2 S` >:==:@? 7:6=5 FA8C256]k^AmkAmsC] z6==: wF896D[ |$w$ AC:?4:A2=[ D2:5 E96 >@?6J H:== 36 5:C64E65 E@ E96 |$w$ 7@@E32== AC@8C2>] %JA:42==J[ E96 7F?5D 2C6 FD65 7@C ?665D DF49 2D ?6H 96=>6ED[ H6:89E C@@> 6BF:A>6?E[ F?:7@C>D @C EC2G6= 4@DED]k^Am kAm}@H :? :ED E9:C5 D62D@?[ uC:52J }:89E dv {:89ED DFAA@CED D>2==6C 4@>>F?:E:6D H96C6 9:89 D49@@= 7@@E32== :D @7E6? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude… Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines A Marion pediatrician joined with the Virginia Department of Health in affirming their commitment to vaccines as a vital tool to protect the h…