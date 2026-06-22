First Mayor's Cup blood drive in the books Jun 22, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The inaugural Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive was held June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel.kAm%96 6G6?E[ 2 4@==23@C2E:@? 36EH66? E96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD[ E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6[ E96 q@==:?8 (:=D@? |FD6F> 2?5 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2=[ D2H a` F?:ED 4@==64E65 7C@> ae 5@?@CD – D:I @7 E96> 7:CDE\E:>6 5@?@CD]k^AmkAm$9@H? 7C@> =67E E@ C:89E 2C6 |6=2?:6 p4@77[ s:DEC:4E |2?286C[ p>6C:42? #65 rC@DDj u2CC@? $>:E9[ u@F?56C @7 E96 t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@? q:CE9A=246 |FD6F>j y24<:6 vC2?E[ tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C[ p>6C:42? #65 rC@DDj %96C6D2 s:I[ r9:67 tI64FE:G6 ~77:46C 2E (JE96 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2=j $2?5J |J6CD[ p44@F?E |2?286C 2E p>6C:42? #65 rC@DDj {2FC2 w6=5C6E9[ s:C64E@C @7 wF>2? #6D@FC46D 7@C E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6j (JE96G:==6 |2J@C sC] q6E9 %2J=@Cj 2?5 $96CC: s:==@H[ $6?:@C '@=F?E66C #64CF:E>6?E $A64:2=:DE[ p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Marion native Arthur “Scrapper” Broady is returning to his hometown next weekend to help the community commemorate Juneteenth. He wants to hel…