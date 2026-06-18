Centerpiece Top Story Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman SPorter Jun 18, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Kyra and Tom Bishop accept the Virginia School Boards Association's Business Honor Roll award from Smyth County School Board member Ben Adams. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter For decades, a Chilhowie businessman has repeatedly taken steps to help Smyth County schools. Last Monday, the School Board and the Virginia School Boards Association honored Tom Bishop.kAm$FA6C:?E6?56?E sC] qC25 w282 D2:5 E92E q:D9@A’D @?8@:?8 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 =@42= D49@@=D 92D 96=A65 DEF56?ED 2?5 65F42E@CD DF44665] q:D9@A[ E96 @H?6C @7 q6CCJ w@>6 r6?E6CD[ 92D 4@?EC:3FE65 C6D@FC46D 2?5 E:>6 E@ E96 r9:=9@H:6 D49@@=D 2?5 E96 6?E:C6 DJDE6>[ w282 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 $49@@= q@2C5 ?@>:?2E65 q:D9@A’D ?2>6 E@ E96 '$qp 7@C :?4=FD:@? @? :ED “qFD:?6DD w@?@C #@== :? C64@8?:E:@? @7 J@FC @FEDE2?5:?8 DFAA@CE 7@C J@FC =@42= D49@@=D 2?5 E96 AF3=:4 D49@@= DEF56?ED :? J@FC 4@>>F?:EJ] *@FC 4@?E:?F65 A2CE?6CD9:A 2?5 565:42E:@? A=2J 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? 96=A:?8 @FC D49@@=D E9C:G6 2?5 :? 6?DFC:?8 E92E 6G6CJ DEF56?E 92D 2446DD E@ >62?:?87F= @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C DF446DD]”k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College kAmp =6EE6C 7C@> E96 '$qp E@ q:D9@A D2:5[ “*@FC :?G@=G6>6?E DEC6?8E96?D E96 4@??64E:@? 36EH66? D49@@=D[ 72>:=:6D[ 2?5 E96 3C@256C 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 :E D6CG6D 2D 2? 6I2>A=6 @7 E96 A@H6C7F= :>A24E E92E =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D[ @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 2?5 ?@?\AC@7:ED 42? 92G6 @? AF3=:4 65F42E:@?]k^AmkAmq:D9@A 2?5 9:D H:76[ zJC2[ 2446AE65 E96 2H2C5]k^AmkAmq:D9@A :D E96 8C2?5D@? @7 q6CCJ’D 7@F?56C[ u](] q6CCJ] %96 3FD:?6DD 92D @A6C2E:@?D :? r9:=9@H:6 2?5 p3:?85@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story