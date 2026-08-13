Mt. Pleasant News Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Aug 13, 2026 Aug 13, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ uC2? |@D=6J[ pFDE:? $96=E@? 2?5 r92JE@? v@:?6D @? pF8] `fj q2C32C2 w@F?D96== U2>Aj !2F= (62G6C @? pF8] `gj y26’{J?5 w@F?D96== 2?5 |2CJ y@ q233:EE @? pF8] `hj |2C:DD2 r@C3:? @? pF8] a_j tG2? w2== @? pF8] a`j y62??:6 rC686C @? pF8] aaj r@??:6 $9FA6 @? pF8] ab]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ s2?:6= 2?5 s63@C29 vC2G6=J @? pF8] `h 2?5 y:>>J 2?5 z2E9J |6=E@? @? pF8] ab]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series kAmp D6CG:46 @7 q2AE:D> 7@C r92C=J?? #2J?6 &>36C86C H2D 96=5 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] #6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 H2D “y24@3’D y@FC?6Ji %96 p?86=” E2<6? 7C@> v6?6D:D bai`a\b`] $2C2 (:==:2>D@? H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] %96 D6CG:46 @7 w@=J r@>>F?:@? 4=@D65 E96 >@C?:?8’D >6DD286]k^AmkAm~? %9FCD52J[ pF8] a_[ E96C6 H:== 36 2? p??:G6CD2CJ %62> >66E:?8 2E cib_ A]>] 2?5 2 {6256CD9:A q@2C5 >66E:?8 2E e A]>]k^Am kAm$F?52J $49@@= :D 2E `_ 2]>] 2?5 E96 (@CD9:A $6CG:46 :D 2E ``i`d 2]>] 6249 $F?52J >@C?:?8]k^Am kAmy2J56? 2?5 x 56=:G6C65 7@@5 :E6>D 7C@> |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] E@ p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? |@?52J 27E6C?@@?] !]y] 2?5 t=: 96=A65 FD =@25 >J 42C 2E E96 49FC49] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 5@?2E65 E@ E9:D AC@;64E]k^Am kAm~? $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ E96C6 H:== 36 2 r2C $9@H uF?5C2:D6C 7C@> `` 2]>] – b A]>] %96C6 H:== 36 7C66 25>:DD:@?[ 7@@5[ 32<6 D2=6D 2?5 AC:K6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 !2EDJ #] &?56CH@@5 2?5 z6??6E9 |4v66]k^AmkAm$6G6C2= A6@A=6 6?;@J65 E96 {:@?’D r=F3 A:4?:4 @? %F6D52J[ pF8] c] xE H2D 2 G6CJ ?:46 6G6?:?8 @7 8@@5 7@@5 2?5 76==@HD9:A] u:G6 =25:6D 7C@> E96 (JE96 v:G:?8 w2?5D {:@?D r=F3 qC2?49 H6C6 23=6 E@ 2EE6?5] %92?< J@F E@ |C] 2?5 |CD] y:> v62C962CE 7@C E96:C 9@DA:E2=:EJ]k^Am kAmu:G6 >6>36CD @7 E96 v(w$ r=2DD @7 `he` 2EE6?565 E96 t>36CD 4@?46CE :? (:E96CD !2C< @? uC:52J 6G6?:?8] (6 2=D@ 925 7@FC 8F6DED H:E9 FD] %96? @? $2EFC52J >@C?:?8[ E96 r=2DD @7 `he` >6E 2E E96 9@>6 @7 v](] 2?5 v2:= r2EC@? 7@C 2 edkDFAmE9k^DFAm C6F?:@?] (6 6?;@J65 D66:?8 @=5 A:4EFC6D[ 2?5 D92C:?8 >6>@C:6D @7 E96 ‘8@@5 @=5 52JD]’ %96C6 H2D 2=D@ 2 >6>@C:2= D6CG:46 7@C @FC 56462D65 4=2DD>2E6D] p 42E6C65 =F?49 H2D 6?;@J65 2E ?@@?] %9@D6 2EE6?5:?8 H6C6 7C@> (JE96G:==6[ r9:=9@H:6[ $@FE9 r2C@=:?2[ %6I2D[ %6??6DD66 2?5 u=@C:52] xE H2D 8@@5 E@ 36 E@86E96C 282:?] %92?< J@F E@ v](] 2?5 v2:= 7@C 9@DE:?8 E9:D C6F?:@? 7@C FD]k^Am kAmx H2D 2>@?8 E9@D6 2EE6?5:?8 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ w:DE@C:42= $@4:6EJ A:4?:4 @? $F?52J 6G6?:?8 2E E96 w@>6DE625 >FD6F>] ~A6? s@@C 42E6C65 E96 >62=] $6G6C2= 82>6D @7 3:?8@ H2D A=2J65 H:E9 AC:K6D 2?5 >2?J E@@< 9@>6 2 4@>A=6E65 7@I @C C244@@? E2I:56C>J 4C27E E92?<D E@ E96 >FD6F> 65F42E:@? DE277]k^Am kAm%96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6 s6A2CE>6?E @7 |FD6F>D E@@< 9@>6 E96 q6DE {@?8 ':56@ 2H2C5 7@C E96 !q$ 5@4F>6?E2CJ[ “#6D@=G65 %@ {:G6 2?5 s:6]” %96 2H2C5 H2D AC6D6?E65 2E E96 r6=63C2E6 %@FC:D> $F>>:EE pF8] c 2E E96 (JE96G:==6 |66E:?8 r6?E6C]k^Am kAm(6 925 D@>6 DE@C>D @? %F6D52J 27E6C?@@? H:E9 E9F?56C[ DEC@?8 H:?5D 2?5 D@>6 C2:?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (9J 5@?’E 4@HD 92G6 766Enk^AmkAmpi q642FD6 E96J =24\E@D6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“%96 E6DE @7 >2CC:286 4@>6D 27E6C E96 3:==:?8 2?5 4@@:?8\H96? E96C6 2C6 E@@ >2?J 3:==D 2?5 ?@E 6?@F89 4@@D]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“{6E E96 H9@=6 H@C=5 8=@C:7J E96 {@C5j =6E :E D:?8 w:D AC2:D6]” xD2:29 cai`ak^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude… Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini…