Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Sep 18, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Traffic was backed up northbound and southbound for around four miles on Interstate 81 on Thursday afternoon as police investigate a pair of crashes, one a fatality.kAmpE bi_b A]>][ ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 3682? :?G6DE:82E:?8 2 EH@\G69:4=6 4C2D9 E92E :?;FC65 7@FC 2?5 <:==65 2 ;FG6?:=6] %92E :?4:56?E @44FCC65 @? D@FE93@F?5 x\g` 2E 96 ec\>:=6 >2C<6C]k^AmkAm!@=:46 D2:5 2 y66A r@>A2DD D=@H:?8 :? E96 =67E =2?6 5F6 E@ EC277:4 H2D C62C\6?565 3J 2 v|r t?G@J] p44@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46[ 2 ;FG6?:=6 2?5 E9C66 25F=E A2DD6?86CD DF776C65 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D] %96 ;FG6?:=6[ H9@D6 ?2>6 92D ?@E 366? C6=62D65[ 5:65 2E E96 9@DA:E2=] %96 E9C66 25F=E A2DD6?86CD DF776C65 ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 v|r 2=D@ DF776C65 D6C:@FD 3FE ?@E =:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D[ A@=:46 D2:5] z2E9=66? v2;6HD<:[ eh[ @7 !=2:?7:6=5[ }6H y6CD6J[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8]k^AmkAmpE E96 E:>6 @7 E96 D@FE93@F?5 4C2D9[ A@=:46 H6C6 :?G6DE:82E:?8 2 4@==:D:@? :? E96 ?@CE93@F?5 =2?6D 2C@F?5 E96 D2>6 2C62] ‘k^AmkAm%96 4C2D96D 4=@D65 E96 C:89E =2?6D 2?5 D9@F=56CD 2?5 :>A24E65 E96 =67E =2?6 2D H6==[ 324<:?8 FA EC277:4 2?5 D6?5:?8 DA:==@G6C @?E@ w:89H2J `` 7C@> (JE96G:==6 E@ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ =:?6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid…