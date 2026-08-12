Graham, Auburn earn wins at Bank of Marion Invitational Aug 12, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graham and Auburn came out on top of a 19-team field on Monday’s Bank of Marion Invitational held at Holston Hills Golf Course.kAm%96 E@FC?2>6?E H2D 5:G:565 :?E@ r=2DD ` D49@@=D 2?5 r=2DD a] vC292>[ E96 @G6C2== H:??6C[ H@? E96 r=2DD a 5:G:D:@?[ H9:=6 pF3FC?[ @G6C2== :? D64@?5 A=246[ H@? E96 r=2DD ` 5:G:D:@?]k^AmkAmvC292> 7:?:D965 H:E9 ahb A@:?ED] q2:=6J v@@5D@? 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Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…