Art auction to benefit clean river work in Southwest Virginia Oct 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Three Rivers Art Auction will feature a variety of artists and art styles on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Sweetbay Brewing in Abingdon. Silent and live auctions will be carried out.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 36?67:E &AA6C %6??6DD66 #:G6C #@F?5E23=6[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E 32D65 :? p3:?85@? 2?5 H@C<:?8 @? AC@;64ED E@ :>AC@G6 E96 H2E6C BF2=:EJ @7 E96 r=:?49[ !@H6== 2?5 w@=DE@? C:G6CD]k^AmkAmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ E96 #@F?5E23=6 3682? >2?28:?8 E96 2H2C5\H:??:?8 $EC62>$H66A6CD AC@8C2> E92E C6>@G6D E:C6D[ =:EE6C 2?5 563C:D 7C@> C:G6CD] |@DE C646?E=J[ E96 $H66A6CD C6>@G65 d]db E@?D 7C@> :? 2?5 2C@F?5 E96 r=:?49 #:G6C :? $4@EE r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm%96 #@F?5E23=6 :>A=6>6?ED >2?J AC@;64ED E@ AC6G6?E A@==FE:@?[ DF49 2D DE23:=:K:?8 6C@5:?8 DEC62> 32?<D] t?G:C@?>6?E2= 65F42E:@? :D 2?@E96C <6J 4@>A@?6?E @7 E96 #@F?5E23=6’D H@C<]k^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Goodwill opening Tazewell store Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Somic expansion approved by town Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals October 2026 Greene County news and events newsletter Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse kAm%:4<6ED 7@C E96 2CE 2F4E:@? 2C6 Sad 6249 2?5 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E HHH]FAA6C k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^#:G6C]@C8Qm#:G6C]@C8k^2m 2?5 2E E96 5@@C] %:4<6E AC:46 :?4=F56D 6?EC2?46 E@ 2F4E:@?D[ 2AA6E:K6CD[ 2?5 36G6C286] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== afe\eag\`e__]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…