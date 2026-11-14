Veteran military spouse named Poet Laureate of Virginia Nov 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Dr. Latorial Faison Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Acclaimed poet, author, and professor, Dr. Latorial Faison has been appointed Poet Laureate of Virginia.kAmu2:D@? H:== D6CG6 2D E96 r@>>@?H62=E9VD 49:67 2>32DD25@C 7@C A@6ECJ[ AC@>@E:?8 =:E6C2CJ 2CED 2?5 7@DE6C:?8 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C A@6ECJ 24C@DD ':C8:?:2]k^AmkAmQxE :D 2 AC@7@F?5 9@?@C E@ D6CG6 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 @7 ':C8:?:2 2D !@6E {2FC62E6[Q D2:5 sC] u2:D@?] Q!@6ECJ :D 2 3C:586 36EH66? A6@A=6[ 9:DE@C:6D[ 2?5 9@A6D] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D92C:?8 E96 A@H6C @7 A@6ECJ H:E9 ':C8:?:2?D @7 6G6CJ 86?6C2E:@? 2?5 6G6CJ 4@>>F?:EJ]Qk^Am kAmu2:D@?VD =2FC62E6D9:A :D 8C@F?565 :? E96 E96>6D @7 4F=EFC6[ 9@A6[ =6824J[ 2?5 =:?6286[ A@D:E:@?:?8 A@6ECJ 2D 3@E9 2 4:G:4 AC24E:46 2?5 2 4F=EFC2= 2C49:G6 — @?6 E92E DA62<D E@ ':C8:?:2VD A2DE[ 6?8286D :ED AC6D6?E[ 2?5 :>28:?6D :ED 7FEFC6]k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Smyth voters convey their priorities Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs kAm%9C@F89 DE2E6H:56 A@6ECJ 6G6?ED[ 65F42E:@?2= 2?5 4F=EFC2= :?:E:2E:G6D[ 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD9:AD[ 2?5 5:G6CD6 AC@8C2>D[ u2:D@? D66<D E@ 25G2?46 A@6ECJ 2D 2 E@@= 7@C 4:G:4 6IAC6DD:@? 2?5 6?8286>6?E[ 9F>2? 4@??64E:@?[ 9:DE@C:42= F?56CDE2?5:?8[ 2?5 4@==64E:G6 G:D:@?:?8[ 6?DFC:?8 E92E A@6ECJ C6>2:?D 2446DD:3=6[ C6=6G2?E[ 2?5 EC2?D7@C>2E:G6 7@C 2== ':C8:?:2?D]k^Am kAmu2:D@? :D 2? 2H2C5\H:??:?8 A@6E[ 2FE9@C[ 65F42E@C[ 2?5 G6E6C2? &]$] pC>J H:76 H9@D6 =:E6C2CJ H@C< 92D 62C?65 ?2E:@?2= C64@8?:E:@? 7@C :ED 6IA=@C2E:@? @7 9:DE@CJ 2?5 4F=EFC6] p ?2E:G6 @7 $@FE92>AE@? r@F?EJ[ D96 62C?65 2 qp :? t?8=:D9 H:E9 2 >:?@C :? #6=:8:@FD $EF5:6D 2E &'p[ 2 |2DE6C @7 pCED :? t?8=:D9 2E ':C8:?:2 %649[ 2?5 2 s@4E@C2E6 :? t5F42E:@? 2E ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ]k^Am kAmu2:D@? :D pDD:DE2?E !C@76DD@C @7 t?8=:D9 2?5 2 7@C>6C s6A2CE>6?E r92:C :? ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJVD s6A2CE>6?E @7 {2?8F286D U2>Aj {:E6C2EFC6] $96 :D E96 2FE9@C @7 ?F>6C@FD 3@@<D @7 A@6ECJ[ :?4=F5:?8 }FCD6CJ #9J>6D :? q=24<[ H:??6C @7 E96 a_ab !6C>27C@DE !@6ECJ !C:K6 2?5 2 a_ae ':C8:?:2 {:E6C2CJ pH2C5D u:?2=:DE :? !@6ECJ] w6C HC:E:?8 92D 2AA62C65 :? ;@FC?2=D 2?5 2?E9@=@8:6D 24C@DD E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D]k^Am kAmp 7@C>6C ':C8:?:2 wF>2?:E:6D wqr& u6==@H 2?5 uFC:@FD u=@H6C !@6ECJ r6?E6C u6==@H[ sC] u2:D@? 92D 56G@E65 96C 42C66C E@ 6IA2?5:?8 2446DD E@ =:E6C2EFC6 H9:=6 >6?E@C:?8 6>6C8:?8 HC:E6CD 2?5 7@DE6C:?8 =:E6C2CJ 4@>>F?:E:6D E9C@F89@FE ':C8:?:2 2?5 36J@?5]k^AmkAm%96 !@6E {2FC62E6 A@D:E:@? 46=63C2E6D ':C8:?:2VD C:49 =:E6C2CJ 96C:E286 H9:=6 AC@>@E:?8 E96 C@=6 @7 A@6ECJ :? 4:G:4 =:76[ 65F42E:@?[ 2?5 4F=EFC2= 6IAC6DD:@?]k^Am kAmQ!@6ECJ 36=@?8D E@ 6G6CJ@?6] |J 9@A6 :D E92E 6G6CJ ':C8:?:2? H:== 5:D4@G6C E92E A@6>D ?@E @?=J E6== @FC DE@C:6D—E96J 96=A FD :>28:?6 E96 7FEFC6 H6 42? 4C62E6 E@86E96C[” D2:5 u2:D@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie.