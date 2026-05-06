Marion's Scott to serve 21 years for trafficking meth, fentanyl SPorter May 6, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Anthony Charles Scott SPorter Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A Marion man arrested during an undercover drug operation will now spend 21 years in prison.kAmx? $>JE9 r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE E9:D H66<[ p?E9@?J r92C=6D $4@EE[ bg[ @7 r=689@C? '2==6J :? |2C:@?[ H2D D6?E6?465 @? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.